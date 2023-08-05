4 delicious variants of the classic to try

Did you harvest more cucumbers than you could actually eat? Or just need some variety on the table? How about trying some new cucumber salad recipes? And how could you canned a cucumber salad?

Delicious, tasty and also healthy – cucumber salad recipes are a must for the summer months and an integral part of our menu. So that it never gets boring, we at Deavita.com are always on the lookout for new delicacies to spoil ourselves and our loved ones. Would you like a Chinese cucumber salad? Or would you prefer a filling potato and cucumber salad? Or do you just want to know how to preserve cucumber salad?

Cucumber salad recipes: 4 delicious variants to try

For us personally, cucumbers are undoubtedly THE summer vegetable par excellence. Whether as a delicious barbecue side dish or as a light lunch or dinner with few calories – our cucumber salad recipes go with every dish and always taste delicious.

Chinese cucumber salad

Are you planning a sushi evening and need ideas for the right side dish? Then a Chinese cucumber salad is for you! Crunchy cucumbers and a spicy Asian dressing – a real dream! But not only with sushi – the cucumber salad also tastes great with a juicy steak or fish and tastes great for an exotic touch. In this article we will show you how to prepare the recipe.

Cucumber salad with dill and onions

A cucumber salad with dill and onions is the absolute summer classic that should not be missing from any barbecue buffet! The light appetizer tastes very refreshing and crunchy and takes less than 10 minutes to prepare. Check out this article for our best Cucumber Salad with Dill and Onions recipe. As a bonus, we also share the best dressing for cucumber salad.

Creamy cucumber salad with sour cream

You would certainly agree with us – a creamy cucumber salad with sour cream just always works, right? The salad classic tastes wonderful both as a light side dish and as a healthy meal and can be spiced up in different ways to your heart’s content.

Grandma’s style potato and cucumber salad

Would you like a potato salad? Or would you prefer cucumber salad? Now you no longer have to decide, because our grandma-style potato and cucumber salad gives us the best of both worlds! The preparation is really child’s play and the recipe will be a hit at the next barbecue evening, I promise. In this article we will show you how to prepare the best potato and cucumber salad.

How to cook cucumber salad?

If you’re wondering how to use cucumbers, read on because we’ll explain how to easily preserve cucumber salad.

Ingredients

About 2 kg of cucumbers 25 grams of salt Fresh dill 500 ml of water 220 ml of vinegar 230 grams of sugar 10 grams of salt 6 jars

preparation

Sterilize the jars and lids in boiling water and turn them upside down on a clean towel. For the broth, put water, sugar, vinegar and salt in a saucepan and bring to the boil. Cut the cucumbers into not too thin slices with a slicer or a sharp knife and sprinkle with salt. Let stand for about 40 minutes and pat the cucumber slices dry with kitchen paper. Layer the cucumber slices in the glasses. Chop the dill and place on top of the cucumbers. Pour the hot liquid over the cucumbers and close with the lids. Preheat the oven to 100 degrees and cook the jars in it for 30 minutes. Alternatively, the cucumber salad can also be boiled down in the preserving machine.