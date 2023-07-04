4 minutes free flight for the soul

Excellence Award for the topic of everyday spirituality

Tatjana Broek (Image source: Justin Bockey)

Four minutes free flight for the soul – the Excellence Award goes to Rheinau

Rheinau, July 3, 2023

At the 15th International Speaker Slam in Mastershausen, Tatjana Broek from Rheinau conquered the stage with her topic “Spirituality suitable for everyday use” and was awarded the “Excellence Award”, the “Oscar” of the speaker scene. 127 participants from 15 countries met in the Scherer Studios to present their expert topics in four languages ​​and on two stages. Those who made it to the finalist selection had 240 seconds to get to the heart of their topic.

In this context, Tatjana Broek represented Baden-Württemberg with her topic “Spirituality suitable for everyday use”. “Spirituality can open up new, previously inaccessible possibilities for life by finding your inner strength and being able to develop your potential,” says Tatjana Broek, therapist, author and successful entrepreneur.

“Living the soul’s intention means letting go of the old, secure thought and behavioral structures!” says Tatjana Broek, who accompanies this process as a change of perspective and knows heavenly answers to “earthly questions”. “Extraordinary performance is always carried by an extraordinary power, on a physical and psychological-emotional level,” says the expert for “everyday spirituality”. Tatjana Broek has been contributing to this for more than twenty years, in her practice, in her books and now also on stage.

The waiting list of participants was long and the slam was fully booked. Experts of all genres, including best-selling authors, medics, desert rally winners, award-winning managers even a cosmonaut, competed to bring their issues onto the stage and into the world. Under the strict eyes of the top-class jury with scouting selection Dirk Hildebrand from the “Radio Experts”, media specialist Jörg Rositzke, ghostwriter Mirjam Saeger, scouting expert Stephanie Pierre and top speaker Marcel Heß. The event was broadcast live. An international audience on the web as well as guests on two stages cheered the decibel meter to the limit.

The next invitation has already been issued. On the fringes of the 28th UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai, Tatjana Broek has already been booked for an international expert congress on November 30, 2023 with her topic: Spirituality suitable for everyday use, so that the soul can fly again.

Image Credit: Justin Bockey

Tatyana Broek. …when the soul flies again. Naturopathic practice. life support . therapist . book author . speaker

Tatyana Broek

Tatyana Broek

Altrheinstrasse 31

77899 Rheinau

07844912668

