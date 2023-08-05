4 Simple Rules to Lose Weight Without Restrictive Diets: Expert Advice

Title: Dr. Franco Berrino Shares 4 Simple Rules to Lose Weight without Strict Diets

Subtitle: Changing your lifestyle can make all the difference, says renowned medical expert.

Have you ever wished to shed those extra pounds without resorting to restrictive diets and calorie counting? According to Dr. Franco Berrino, former Director of the Preventive and Predictive Medicine Department of the Milan Cancer Institute and founder of the La Grande Via association, it is possible and relatively simple. Berrino proposes four fundamental rules that can make a significant difference in achieving weight loss goals.

Rule 1: Chew, Chew, Chew

In a world where we often rush through meals, it may seem trivial, but chewing plays a crucial role in weight management. Various studies indicate that overweight individuals tend to eat too quickly, neglecting the importance of thorough chewing. By taking the time to chew food properly, our stomach produces less ghrelin (the hormone that stimulates appetite) and more cholecystokinin and GLP1 (hormones that reduce hunger and cravings).

Rule 2: Mind Mealtimes

It turns out that eating dinner early in the evening plays a vital role in overall well-being. Dr. Berrino recommends leaving at least 14 hours between the last meal of the day and breakfast the next day. Opting for a light dinner, compared to a heavy one, has been shown to lead to weight loss. A recent study revealed that individuals who consume the same amount of food but prioritize a light dinner and a hearty breakfast are more likely to shed pounds.

Rule 3: Choose Wisely

The food we choose to consume plays a significant role in weight management. Dr. Berrino advises focusing on vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and fruit. Vegetables are filling and low in calories, whole grains provide sustained energy without causing glycemic spikes, and legumes slow down the absorption of sugars and fats. Additionally, incorporating small quantities of dried fruit, kefir, yogurt, and fermented vegetables can further enhance the balance and completeness of one’s diet.

Rule 4: Avoid Harmful Foods

Certain foods should be avoided or limited to achieve effective and sustainable weight loss. Dr. Berrino warns against consuming industrial foods such as potato chips, sugary drinks, processed meats, and confectionery. Similarly, he advises reducing the intake of potatoes, red meat, refined flours, butter, and animal proteins in general. He clarifies that carbohydrates are not the enemy of weight loss, but choosing whole grain options and incorporating legumes is essential.

Lastly, Dr. Berrino emphasizes the importance of avoiding high-protein diets, as they can intoxicate the appetite center and only lead to temporary weight loss.

In conclusion, Dr. Franco Berrino’s simple rules provide valuable insights and guidance for those seeking to lose weight without strict diets. By incorporating these lifestyle changes and adopting a balanced approach to eating, individuals can achieve their weight loss goals and embark on a healthier journey.

