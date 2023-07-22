4 variants of the popular salad classic!

Whether with or without mayo, with sausages or Bavarian style – potato salad is probably the classic among salads. But what is a Mediterranean potato salad? What variants are there and which types of potatoes are suitable?

A creamy potato salad always tastes good and should not be missing from any barbecue buffet. There are now countless variations and almost everyone likes grandma’s family recipe potato salad best. But why not try something new and add some variety to the table? Whether with feta, dried tomatoes, pesto or from the Thermomix – a Mediterranean potato salad is perfect for summer!

Mediterranean potato salad with feta cheese

Fast and filling dishes that are not heavy on the stomach are in high season in summer. Our Mediterranean potato salad with feta cheese and an aromatic herb dressing will definitely be a hit at the next barbecue evening, we promise!

Ingredients

600 grams waxy potatoes 20 grams black olives, pitted 30 grams capers 1 medium red onion 120 grams feta cheese Toasted pine nuts or other nuts of your choice (optional)

Herb dressing

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, finely chopped 1 tablespoon each of chopped mint, dill and basil 2 cloves of garlic, finely chopped 20 ml freshly squeezed lemon juice 40 ml olive oil salt and pepper

preparation

Wash potatoes thoroughly and cut into large pieces. Bring water to a boil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat and cook potatoes for about 10 minutes. It is important that the potatoes are soft but not mushy. Let the potatoes cool completely and peel. Thinly slice the red onion. Combine olives, capers, potatoes and onions in a large salad bowl. Crumble feta and place in bowl and sprinkle with toasted pine nuts, if you like. For the dressing, whisk all the ingredients together in a small bowl and pour into the bowl. Mix gently and leave in the fridge for at least 1 hour. And voilà – your Mediterranean potato salad with feta cheese is ready!

Potato salad with sun-dried tomatoes and rocket

Bursting with flavor and ready in under 20 minutes, this Mediterranean Potato Salad with Sundried Tomatoes and Arugula is ideal for a light and healthy weeknight lunch.

Ingredients for 4-5 servings

1kg waxy potatoes 60g sun-dried tomatoes, in oil and drained 200g cherry tomatoes 30g Kalamata olives, stoned 1 red onion 2 cloves of garlic 50g rocket 20ml olive oil 200ml vegetable stock 15g Dijon mustard 20ml light balsamic vinegar Salt and pepper

preparation

Wash potatoes and cover with water in a large saucepan. Cook for about 20 minutes and drain well. Peel the potatoes while they are still hot and let them cool completely. Thinly slice the red onion and halve the cherry tomatoes. Cut the sun-dried tomatoes and olives into small pieces. Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a pan over medium heat and sauté the garlic cloves for 1-2 minutes. Deglaze with vegetable broth and bring to the boil briefly. Add mustard, remaining olive oil and balsamic vinegar and season with salt and pepper. Slice potatoes and toss with cherry tomatoes, onions, olives and sundried tomatoes in a large salad bowl. Drizzle with the dressing and mix well. Leave in the fridge for at least 20 minutes and fold in the arugula just before serving.

Mediterranean potato salad with pesto

What makes the Mediterranean potato salad even more delicious? A homemade arugula pesto, of course!

Ingredients

600 grams waxy potatoes 150 grams cherry tomatoes, halved 1 red onion, thinly sliced ​​100 grams roasted jar peppers, sliced

Rocket-Pesto

30 grams each of fresh basil and rocket 40 grams of pine nuts 20 grams of grated parmesan 2 cloves of garlic 50 ml of olive oil salt and pepper

preparation

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and line a large baking tray with baking paper. Wash potatoes and cut into bite-sized pieces. Drizzle the potatoes with a little olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Bake for 20 minutes, stir once and bake for another 30 minutes until golden brown. Alternatively, you could cook the potatoes in boiling water. In the meantime, make the rocket pesto yourself. Put all the ingredients except for the olive oil in the blender and puree finely. Gradually add olive oil until you reach the desired consistency. Mix the potatoes, red onion, cherry tomatoes and peppers in a salad bowl, add the rocket pesto and mix well. And your Mediterranean potato salad with pesto is ready.

Prepare Mediterranean potato salad in the Thermomix

Like many other dishes, a Mediterranean potato salad can also be prepared in the Thermomix.

Ingredients

750 grams of small potatoes (eg triplets) 500 ml of water 4 cloves of garlic 1/2 bunch each of fresh parsley and mint 30 ml of freshly squeezed lemon juice 50 ml of olive oil Salt and pepper

preparation

Place fresh mint, parsley, lemon juice, olive oil and salt and pepper in mixing bowl and blend 10 seconds/speed 5. Pour dressing into a bowl. Place water in mixing bowl with a pinch of salt. Wash the potatoes well, place in the gae insert, hang in and cook 22 minutes/Varoma/speed 1. Mix the still warm potatoes in a bowl with the marinade. If you like, you can add beans or red onions to the potato salad.

Which potato varieties for the potato salad?

So that your Mediterranean potato salad tastes good, choosing the right type of potato is of great importance. Because waxy potatoes retain their firmness and don’t fall apart as they cook, they’re best suited for this. The best potato varieties for potato salad include Sieglinde, Ditta, Nicola and Selma. It is also important to note that you do not cook the potatoes too soft.

