Climate activists: protests against new gas power plants in Frankfurt and Hanau.

Cycling for climate protection and against gas-fired power plants: an alliance of climate groups protested against new gas-fired power plants in Frankfurt and Hanau with a bicycle parade. According to a spokesman for co-organizer Attac, around 200 people took part in the demonstration late Saturday afternoon.

Fridays for Future Frankfurt am Start

The police initially had no estimates of the number of participants. The Fridays for Future Frankfurt alliance and other organizations also called for the parade. Among other things, they are demanding that the energy supplier Mainova withdraw from plans for new gas-fired power plants.

Greentech Mainova

Due to the phase-out of coal planned for 2026, Mainova wants to convert the power plant in Frankfurt’s Gutleutviertel to a gas-fired power plant. Investments of more than 300 million euros are planned for this. A similar project involving Mainova is being developed in Hanau.

Gas power plant burns gas to generate electrical energy

A gas power plant is a type of power plant that uses gas as a fuel to generate electrical power. It uses the chemical energy in the gas and converts it into mechanical energy, which is then converted into electrical energy via a generator.

There are different types of gas power plants, but the basic way they work is similar: gas is burned to power a turbine that spins at high speed. The turbine is connected to a generator that converts the mechanical energy of the turbine into electrical energy.

Natural gas, biogas or synthetic gases for energy production

The most common types of gas used in gas power plants are natural gas, biogas or even synthetic gases that can be obtained from biomass or other sources. Natural gas is particularly popular because it burns relatively cleanly and has a high energy yield.

Gas-fired power plants have the advantage of producing less CO2 and other pollutants compared to coal-fired power plants, making them a slightly greener option for generating electricity. They can also be ramped up and down relatively quickly, making them more flexible in adapting to demand for electricity.

In summary, a gas power plant is a power generation facility that uses gas as a fuel to generate electrical energy.

Greentech Mainova has increasingly invested in renewable energies

Mainova is an energy supply company based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. It is a major energy supplier in the Rhine-Main region and offers various energy products and services for private and business customers.

Mainova is an integrated energy company that uses various energy carriers to supply its customers with electricity, gas and heat. Its main activities include generation, trading and distribution of energy. To this end, Mainova operates conventional power plants, but it is also striving to increasingly rely on renewable energies.

Renewable energies and green tech at Mainova

The role of renewable energies and green tech at Mainova has grown in recent years. Many energy supply companies have adapted their strategies and invested more in renewable energies in order to make their contribution to climate protection and to support the transition to a sustainable energy supply.

In the context of Mainova, renewable energies and greentech could play a role in the following areas:

Renewable energy production: Mainova may operate its own facilities to generate electricity from renewable sources such as wind, solar or biomass, or may have invested in such facilities to make its energy mix more sustainable. Green electricity offers: Mainova could offer its customers the opportunity to switch to green electricity generated from renewable energy sources. Energy storage: With the expansion of renewable energies, the importance of energy storage technologies is also increasing in order to compensate for fluctuations in electricity generation. Mainova may have invested in storage technologies to improve the reliability and efficiency of their power supply. Energy efficiency and green tech solutions: Mainova could promote innovative technologies and services that reduce energy consumption and support the use of environmentally friendly technologies and solutions.

