Home Health 49-euro ticket: when is it coming and where is it valid? | > – Guide
Health

49-euro ticket: when is it coming and where is it valid? | > – Guide

by admin
49-euro ticket: when is it coming and where is it valid? | > – Guide

The start date of the 49-euro ticket is said to be May 1, 2023, and the monthly ticket, which is valid throughout Germany, will be sold from April 3. The necessary law is expected to pass the Federal Council at the end of March. The federal states and transport companies still have to clarify many details of the implementation. The greatest difficulty is the Germany-wide distribution of revenue from ticket sales. The federal and state governments each want to bear half of the costs actually incurred. Total costs of at least three billion euros are expected.

You may also like

Hospitals close to women, the Bollini Rosa tender...

Elisabetta Gregoraci is terrified: “I can’t face it”....

Global health at a crossroads

LIVE TMW – Inter in the quarter-finals of...

Porto-Inter, ticket chaos: Nerazzurri fans left outside the...

Possible links between a chemical and Parkinson’s

The ketogenic diet and paleo are the worst...

If you don’t like water, you have a...

OK Aifa for treatment for a rare form...

The number of media-addicted young people has doubled

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy