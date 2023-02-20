Anti-inflammatory foods to try now and why they are good for your health

Popularizer, healthy eating expert, dietitian-nutritionist Sophie Janvier, on the occasion of the release of her new program Boosts: 28 days to get back in shape thanks to an anti-inflammatory diet, explains what an anti-inflammatory diet really is. Among its scientifically proven benefits are “More vitality, better digestion, less joint pain, more stable blood sugar levels and a healthy weight. It is therefore ideal for everyone as a preventive health measure, but also when suffering from endometriosis , eczema or acne”. In fact, chronic inflammation is the source of various diseases and health problems. Here are 5 foods that act as protectants, deciphered by Sophie January.

5 anti-inflammatory foods recommended by the nutritionist

1. Nights

“Almonds are definitely a good source of fiber, vegetable protein, minerals and antioxidants. But walnuts are the best choice, because these oilseeds contain Omega 3 as a bonus. Omega 3 are specific fatty acids, essential for the proper functioning of the our organism and of which we are often deficient. They favor the production of precious anti-inflammatory substances and their action is beneficial on a cardiovascular, dermatological, cognitive and articular level. In short, walnuts are your allies in case of skin problems, inflammatory diseases and even anxiety.For optimal effectiveness, add fatty fish to your menu twice a week: tuna, salmon, sardines or mackerel provide another form of anti-inflammatory Omega 3, complementary to those found in nuts.”

2. Blueberries

“These little red fruits, like their cousins ​​raspberries, currants and all berries in general, are bombs of antioxidants, molecules that help fight oxidative stress in our cells. This is important because oxidative stress promotes the aging and leads to inflammatory reactions. Blueberries contain a particularly effective antioxidant: polyphenols, which, extensively studied, have been shown to block the production of certain pro-inflammatory substances. It is therefore possible to enjoy blueberry-based smoothies and other juices, while maintaining a certain moderation with regard to sugars, which are inflammatory if consumed in excess”.

3. Buckwheat

“It is considered the new quinoa. This ancient cereal, also called black wheat, is the star of the moment, and it is easy to understand why: it is rich in fibre, antioxidants, vegetable proteins and is gluten-free: in short, a super cocktail. The fibers they are a precious ally of our health, because they help to “feed” the good bacteria of our microbiota, which produce anti-inflammatory substances.And that’s not all: thanks to the fiber content, this cereal has a lower glycemic index than rice or pasta.

4. Kefir

“This fermented drink, originally from the Caucasus, contains natural probiotics, i.e. live bacteria that seed our microbiome, making it richer and more diverse. A healthy microbiome has many positive effects on our health: better digestion, increased immunity, healthy skin , good mental health, etc. When the microbiota is disturbed, it favors intestinal permeability and therefore the passage of endotoxins into the blood, causing an inflammatory reaction.”

5. Dark chocolate with 85% cocoa

“We conclude with the most delicious and comforting food of all. I say it loud and clear: chocolate is good for you, as long as you choose it rich in cocoa and low in sugar, because its benefits depend on the cocoa content. It is a nutritional treasure because, in addition to minerals, fiber and theobromine, an anti-inflammatory substance, cocoa has one of the richest antioxidant contents in the plant world.Do not panic if you have acne, 4 squares of dark chocolate with 85% cocoa will not be a problem, on the contrary! Conversely, milk or white chocolate are too sweet and can promote inflammation”.

