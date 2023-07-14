5 Summer Allies: What to Eat to Boost Physical and Mental Well-Being

Title: Discover the Top 5 Summer Allies for Physical and Mental Well-being

Subtitle: A Practical Guide on What to Eat to Be Happy

Date: [Current Date]

With the arrival of summer, it’s important to prioritize physical and mental well-being. Recent research has highlighted the significant influence of the gut, often referred to as the “second brain,” on our overall mental health. In combination with a healthy lifestyle, exercise, and other positive habits, certain foods, particularly vegetables, can play a crucial role in maintaining good mental and physical well-being.

Babaco Market, an Italian e-grocery service focused on fighting food waste, has collaborated with Serene, a digital platform for mental well-being, to develop a practical manual on the “mental food diet.” This guide aims to help individuals face daily challenges and maintain their well-being, especially during the summer season.

Here are the top 5 vegetables that support not only physical but also mental well-being:

1. Blueberries: These vibrant berries owe their color to anthocyanins, which have antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and neuroprotective properties. Anthocyanins increase the production of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) and insulin-like growth factor (IGF-1), which protect neurons and synapses, enhancing cognitive functions.

2. Onions: Folate, found in onions, can help reduce symptoms of depression, promote better sleep, and support good mood. Onions also contain prebiotic fibers like pectin and inulin, which aid digestion and contribute to a healthy intestinal microbiota.

3. Spinach: This leafy green vegetable is rich in magnesium, known for promoting relaxation and reducing fatigue. It is also high in potassium, more than bananas themselves, and lutein, an antioxidant that prevents age-related cognitive decline.

4. Melon: Besides being a great source of potassium, which helps lower blood pressure, melon contains significant amounts of vitamin A. This nutrient is believed to be involved in brain function, memory, and learning processes.

5. Lemon: Lemons may have mood-enhancing properties by increasing the release of norepinephrine. They are also rich in vitamin C, which helps lower stress hormone levels and protects nerve cells from damage caused by cortisol.

While it’s important to note that no single food can magically make us happy, incorporating these vegetables into a healthy and balanced routine can make a difference. Alongside proper nutrition, activities such as exercise, maintaining healthy relationships, and self-care are crucial for overall well-being.

Psychotherapist and Clinical Director of Serenis, Federico Russo, emphasizes the interconnectedness of physical and mental health. Every small gesture and attention towards both aspects can contribute to finding serenity.

In conclusion, by understanding what to eat to be happy, we can support our physical and mental well-being. Incorporating these summer allies, such as blueberries, onions, spinach, melon, and lemons, into our diets can contribute to a healthier and more positive summer experience.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

