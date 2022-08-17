Romina Power is truly unrecognizable thanks to the fabulous diet that made her lose many kilos in just a few days.

Romina Power he really amazed everyone by showing off an enviable, slim and perfect physical shape. Many have wondered how she managed to be so fit and if she followed a particular diet. Although miracle diets do not exist and most of the correct and healthy diets cause you to lose weight slowly and by combining the restrictive diet with a lot work out ed physical activity, in some cases it may happen that you need to shed a few pounds quickly.

Here is where the fast and miraculous diets can help us. So it was for Romina Power, who thanks to a surprising diet has lost 6 pounds in 12 days. Following a particular and evidently effective diet, the singer managed to lose the extra pounds that did not make her feel good. But how did she do it? Let’s find out more.

Romina Power’s miraculous diet: six kilos in twelve days

The singer in an interview admitted that she stumbled on a liquid diet to lose the extra pounds that he had accumulated. Romina Power, in fact, she said she was able to lose about six kilos in just 12 days with this type of diet which, however, if undertaken on her own initiative without the advice of an expert, could be dangerous for the body and is not recommended for people with certain health conditions.

This diet consists essentially in thetake food exclusively in liquid form, then pureed, or directly liquid in the form of soup, broth and so on. Smoothies and protein drinks or meal replacements can also be introduced into the diet to vary the assimilated nutrients and not get too bored. It is a diet that can only be done for a short time and must in any case be followed according to the opinion of a specialist, avoiding relying on inaccurate sources such as the internet.

It seems that it worked with Romina, who confessed that she actually lost all those pounds in just over ten days and the results are visible! The numbers are astonishing but it is also important to understand how yoyo diets of this type are not an yespermanent solution to lose weight in a healthy and balanced way. The advice is always to contact a specialist such as a dietician or nutritionist and to combine the diet with healthy physical activity outdoors or in the gym.