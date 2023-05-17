70 candles for the Stadio Olimpico. Cozzoli: “it is a treasure trove of emotions that is renewed every day”. Scheduled events, initiatives and social activities

It was 17 May 1953 when the “dei Centomila” stadium officially opened its doors to welcome the inaugural match between Italy and Hungary and the conclusion of the Naples-Rome stage of the Giro d’Italia.

That day marked the beginning of a story which, after 70 years, continues to arouse emotions.

The Stadio Olimpico has hosted thousands of sports events: from football to rugby, from cycling to athletics, from motocross to horse riding with the show jumping Nations trophy in Rome60.

But the grandstands and the lawn have also hosted numerous concerts, including the record one with 90,000 for Claudio Baglioni, theatrical performances, rallies and events such as the Jubilee of Sportsmen.

“The Stadio Olimpico is a treasure trove of personal and collective emotions – dice Vito CozzoliPresident and Chief Executive Officer of Sport e Salute SpA -. It is a very important asset for us, which we have made alive 365 days a year thanks to the tour and the internal bistro. It is a symbol of Rome that pulsates every day. It turns 70 but looks to an increasingly accessible, multi-purpose, historical, innovative, eco-sustainable future, to allow you to experience the emotions of the events in the best possible way”.

To celebrate and celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Stadio Olimpico, Sport e Salute is starting today a series of initiatives that will continue for the next few months.

An “ad hoc” logo will characterize the stadium environments, as well as the merchandising. In addition, the collection of “greetings” from VIP fans and personalities linked to the Olympic stadium is starting today on the Sport and Health social channels, as well as video messages that fans can send by telling anecdotes and personal memories lived in the stadium of the Foro Italico Park.

Among the various initiatives that will be promoted by Sport e Salute, there will also be an event in which some of the protagonists of the first 70 years of the Olympic Stadium in Rome will participate.