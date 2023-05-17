Home » CS crisis – Office of the Council of States also agrees to PUK on Credit Suisse – News
Business

CS crisis – Office of the Council of States also agrees to PUK on Credit Suisse – News

by admin
CS crisis – Office of the Council of States also agrees to PUK on Credit Suisse – News



CS crisis – Office of the Council of States also agrees to PUK on Credit Suisse – <a data-ail="1001745" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/news/" >News</a> – SRF



news/wirtschaft/cs-krise-auch-buero-des-staenderats-stimmt-puk-zur-credit-suisse-zu”/>




news“/>



news/wirtschaft/cs-krise-auch-buero-des-staenderats-stimmt-puk-zur-credit-suisse-zu”/>




news/wirtschaft/cs-krise-auch-buero-des-staenderats-stimmt-puk-zur-credit-suisse-zu”/>





News“/>


news“/>

News“/>


news/wirtschaft/cs-krise-auch-buero-des-staenderats-stimmt-puk-zur-credit-suisse-zu?nav_source=smart_app_banner, affiliate-data=pt=232283&ct=SmartBanner”/>



Skip to content

Some elements on SRF.ch only work with activated JavaScript.



  1. News


  2. Business

  3. Current article
news/wirtschaft/cs-krise-auch-buero-des-staenderats-stimmt-puk-zur-credit-suisse-zu”/>
News“/>



Contents

  • The office of the Council of States has spoken out in favor of setting up a Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (PUK) in the Credit Suisse case.
  • In doing so, it follows the decision of the Audit Committee of the Council of States (GPK-S) on Monday and the National Council Office.
  • Parliament is expected to decide on the definitive appointment of the PUK at the summer session in June.

It was to be assumed that the office of the Council of States, with vote counters, President and Vice-Presidents of the Council of States, would adhere to the recommendation of the GPK-S. The decision was unanimous.

The office of the National Council will now draw up a draft dismissal that defines the PUK’s mandate and budget. This will go to the National Council in the summer session at the earliest, and later to the Council of States. Both councils must agree to the establishment of a PUK.

The PUK is the strongest instrument of parliamentary oversight. Shortly after the forced takeover of CS by competitor UBS in mid-March, voices from several factions calling for a PUK were raised. According to the tenor, many questions arose in various respects – for example, on examining possible alternatives and on the expediency of emergency law.


Tagesschau, May 15, 2023, 7:30 p.m.;


  1. News


  2. Business

  3. Current article


Well informed at all times!

Receive all news highlights directly via browser push and always stay up to date.

Close


Well informed at all times!

Receive all news highlights directly via browser push and always stay up to date. More

Push notifications are brief notifications on your screen with the most important news – regardless of whether srf.ch is currently open or not. Click on one of the links to go to the corresponding article. You can opt out of these communications at any time. Fewer

See also  Tim, analysts probe Labriola's ideas after the accounts. For Equita, "the single network remains an element of the most strategically relevant plan"

You have already hidden this notice about the activation of browser push notifications several times. Do you want to permanently hide this notice or be reminded of it again in a few weeks?

news/mostread/198/web/12″>

Most Read Articles

Scroll left


Scroll right




See also  Huawei Pocket S Rendering Released: Vientiane Double Ring + 5 Colorful Colors- Huawei Huawei


You may also like

Billionaire Dirk Rossmann invests in this company

Mediobanca acquires Arma Partners to strengthen advisory

“Seize the opportunity”: The skilled trades are short...

Lega, Zaia speaks clearly: “Without autonomy, goodbye to...

In April, the overall increase in the sales...

China – calls from the CDU for sanctions...

ECB rates, injunctions can be challenged (over 40...

Two people from Cologne produce e-bike fleets for...

ECB rates, injunctions can be challenged (over 40...

New energy vehicles will go to the countryside...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy