CS crisis – Office of the Council of States also agrees to PUK on Credit Suisse – News

The office of the Council of States has spoken out in favor of setting up a Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (PUK) in the Credit Suisse case.

In doing so, it follows the decision of the Audit Committee of the Council of States (GPK-S) on Monday and the National Council Office.

Parliament is expected to decide on the definitive appointment of the PUK at the summer session in June.

It was to be assumed that the office of the Council of States, with vote counters, President and Vice-Presidents of the Council of States, would adhere to the recommendation of the GPK-S. The decision was unanimous.

The office of the National Council will now draw up a draft dismissal that defines the PUK’s mandate and budget. This will go to the National Council in the summer session at the earliest, and later to the Council of States. Both councils must agree to the establishment of a PUK.

The PUK is the strongest instrument of parliamentary oversight. Shortly after the forced takeover of CS by competitor UBS in mid-March, voices from several factions calling for a PUK were raised. According to the tenor, many questions arose in various respects – for example, on examining possible alternatives and on the expediency of emergency law.



