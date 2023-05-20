9 suitable plants for mixed cultivation

It’s nice to see pumpkins growing in your own garden. They are colorful plants and their fruits are healthy. They are also easy to care for and are used in many dishes. As with all plants, pumpkins have good neighbors. Here’s what companion plants are good for pumpkins, and which ones you shouldn’t plant nearby.

Why do pumpkins need good neighbors

As a rule, many plants need the right companion plants so that they are naturally protected from pests. Because pumpkins can be infested with many pests—like aphids, squash bugs, squash borers, and cucumber beetles—it’s important to control infestations naturally with companion growing. Some companion plants act as trap plants that attract pests. And some trap plants can even kill the pests they attract.

Companion plants can attract pollinators, so knowing how to choose the right intercrop for each plant in the garden is important. There are also many companion plants that add nutrients like nitrogen to the soil, helping crops like squashes stay healthy. What’s interesting is that many companion plants release certain chemicals that encourage faster growth or better flavor in the plants around them.

Companion plants for squash

Pumpkins need companion plants that prefer similar growing conditions. In the following we will show you which plants are suitable as neighbors for the summer plants. If you must plant them in the same bed, make sure there is sufficient spacing between plants.

Also make sure that you don’t plant too many plants at once, otherwise your bed can become overgrown and confusing.

Planting marigolds near pumpkins

Marigolds can repel nematodes that can damage your squash plants. Plant them between the vines, as close as possible. At the end of the season you can incorporate them into the garden to improve the soil and keep nematodes free. Marigold helps repel cucumber beetles and other bugs that may feed on the vines, and that’s another reason why it’s perfect as a pumpkin intercrop.

Runner beans are perfect as companion plants for squashes

Runner beans add nitrogen to the soil and squashes need nitrogen for healthy growth and the squash’s large leaves discourage weeds from growing near the runner beans.

Grow sweet nettle as a companion plant

Sweet nettle attracts several species of beneficial hoverflies. The hoverflies lay their eggs on the leaves, and the larvae that hatch from them like to feed on aphids, mealybugs, mites and other pests.

Lavender attracts bees

Lavender attracts pollinators, and that’s a huge benefit for pumpkins. You can simply plant lavender between the rows of pumpkins and the colorful summer plants will thank you.

For pumpkin Good neighbors: corn

Corn is one of the perfect companion plants for squash. The plants benefit from each other’s advantages. Pumpkins serve as ground cover and help suppress weeds around the corn. They also retain moisture in the soil and prevent the roots from drying out. The best corn varieties for companion growing are tall and sturdy.

Plant nasturtiums with pumpkins

Nasturtium is a flowering plant that keeps pests like aphids, whiteflies, and flea beetles away from the pumpkin plants. Be sure to plant the plants a safe distance from your pumpkins.

Marjoram improves the taste of the fruit

Marjoram can make squash flesh tastier. Gardeners know that marjoram can enhance the flavor of many vegetables, including pumpkins, when the sweet herb is planted between vines.

Good neighbors for pumpkin: borage

Borage is a useful plant in the garden. The herb has two good qualities. It repels pests while also serving as a natural mulch, bringing calcium back into the soil for your pumpkins.

Sunflowers are good neighbors for summer plants

Sunflowers tend to be good companions, as they protect cool plants from the harsh afternoon sun and attract pollinators for garden plants. Also, their roots are not deep and they would not disturb the squash vines as they grow.

What not to plant with pumpkins

There are also plants that should not be planted near pumpkins. Large root crops like potatoes, turnips, and onions are among the crops that make poor neighbors for summer plants. This is because the shallow pumpkin roots can be disturbed when harvested. And pumpkins are bad neighbors for potatoes because they compete with your potatoes for nutrients.

Other plants that are not suitable for pumpkins: melons and fennel. Melons are heavy feeders that can compete with your pumpkin plants for nutrients. Fennel is a hardy, fast-growing plant that can stunt the growth of neighboring plants.

Avoid planting dill and squash together, as dill stunts the growth of squash plants. Plants such as tomatoes, peppers and aubergines should also not be grown next to pumpkins. These plants will compete with your squashes for nutrients, and are also susceptible to powdery mildew.