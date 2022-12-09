from Silvia Turin

the record since 2009. About 16 cases per thousand inhabitants, and not yet the peak. What are the symptoms and advice of pediatricians

The flu scores the case record since 2009

: in the last week have been 943 thousand Italians infected with flu-like syndromes, as stated in the bulletin of the InfluNet surveillance network of the Istituto Superiore di Sanit (ISS) which refers to the week of November 28-December 4.

The record situation The incidence is close to 16 cases per 1,000 inhabitants, surpassing the peak of all previous seasons, starting from 2009. In total, 3.5 million people have been infected with the form of flu called Australian since the start of monitoring. As seen in the Chart number 1 below, the infections are still on the rise (red line) and not comparable to the flu seasons of the past years (in the black dashed lines of the graph), when masks, distancing and closures had an influence by reducing the possibility of transmission. In this flu season, the epidemic curve shows a growing trend anticipated compared to previous seasons, with a higher incidence value to all previous seasons.

However, they also contribute to the increase in the number of flu-like syndromes other respiratory viruses, not only the flu, which was diagnosed in 41.2% of the cases analyzed (all of type A influenza virus). In the previous week there were three Regions with maximum incidence, in the last week they became 7: Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna, Umbria, Marche, Abruzzo.

Protected seniors The incidence is increasing in all age groups, but the pediatric age groups are most affected (particularly children under 5 years of age where the incidence is 50.2 cases per thousand assisted). As seen in the Chart number 2

underthe age group least involved is that of the over 65s: the explanation is that it is a population that is more easily vaccinated against the flu and that protects itself by using a mask more often.

This is the right time to vaccinate your child, even if without chronic diseases or frailties. We remind you that vaccination is particularly recommended for all children aged between 6 months and 6 years – the appeal that comes from the SIP (Italian Society of Pediatrics) pediatricians -. It is important to underline that by protecting the little ones, the frail of all ages and the elderly in the family are also protected: in view of the Holidays, this is another factor not to be overlooked, concludes the note from the paediatricians.

Pediatrician advice What are the symptoms of the seasonal Australian flu? Sip pediatricians have developed a vademecum, which is valid for everyone. The symptoms of this flu are: fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, inappetence and respiratory symptoms such as cough, sore throat, nasal congestion. On the other hand, vomiting and diarrhea are observed in infants. In general, for people vaccinated against Covid, one might think that a high fever is a symptom of the flu, rather than of Covid, but it depends on everyone’s vaccination and health status.

The advice to avoid flu-like syndromes are those that apply to Covid, given that we are always talking about airborne infectious diseases: avoid crowded places, wash your hands frequently, avoid contact with sick people, in case of cough or sneezing cover the nose and mouth with the crook of the elbow, ventilate the workplace and home by opening the windows. In crowded places, masks, which we have learned to use with the coronavirus, remain a fundamental prevention tool.