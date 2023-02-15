On 13 December 2022, in the presence of the Rector of the University of Rome La Sapienza, Antonella Polimeni, and the Director General of the Policlinico Umberto I, Fabrizio d’Alba, the new Seed Bank “Loredana Gandini” was inaugurated, renovated and equipped of the most modern cryopreservation and safety systems.

What is cryopreservation?

The cryopreservation of semen or testicular tissue allows the preservation of male gametes for an indefinite time and represents a formidable tool for patients who undergo medical or surgical treatments potentially capable of inducing sterility or who, for work reasons, are exposed to genotoxic substances.