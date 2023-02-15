Home News Huila does not lift, lost in the Cup against Orsomarso
Huila does not lift, lost in the Cup against Orsomarso

The Atlético Huila team, still does not know the honeys of victory so far this season. On this occasion, in the game that corresponded to him to act as a visitor against Orsomarso in the key that they make up in the first phase, the opitas fell 1-0

By: Hernán Galindo M.

While in the Betplay League, Atlético Huila marches last without adding a single point in four games, with the loss for the Cup against Orsomarso there are five losses in a row for those led by Néstor Craviotto.

The situation of the auriverde team that attended the Cup game with a mixed roster, goes through the lack of definition and defensive errors that cost them points at the end of the commitments.

The only goal of the game between Orsomarso that plays as a local at the Francisco Rivera Escobar de Palmira stadium in the department of Valle, was achieved by Santiago Tamayo at minute 26 of the initial stage.

The return game will be in the city of Neiva in March as scheduled by Dimayor.

Huila will have to turn the page and focus from today on what will be the regional classic against Deportes Tolima this Friday starting at eight o’clock at night at Plazas Alcid in Neiva.

