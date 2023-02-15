Oscar Pistorius was South Africa’s hero. Paralympic champion in 2004 over 200 meters and in 2008 over 100, 200 and 400 meters. But above all the first and only amputee athlete capable of winning the silver medal in a competition for able-bodied, at the World Championships in Taegu. A legend that went in conversation with President Nelson Mandela.

“I tried to revive Reeva, but she died in my arms”

Then on February 14, 2013, his life changed forever. Pistorius he is arrested and interrogated by the Pretoria police on suspicion of murder. He shot and killed his girlfriend, model Reeva Steenkamp. “I think someone came in through the bathroom window. I’m afraid to turn on the light, so I shoot… I yell at Reeva to call the police. She does not answer… I tried to revive her, but she died in my arms“, the champion defends himself before the judges. On 6 July 2016 he is sentenced to 6 years in prison.

“Now he cleans the prison toilets”

And in the prison of Pretoria, the Kgosi Mampuru, Oscar Pistorius allegedly attempted suicide as well as being threatened with death from other inmates. “His hair has fallen out, he’s balding a lot, and he’s also lost weight – said to The Republic Pistorus’s manager, Peet Van Zyl -. Above all, he smokes, one cigarette after another, neurotically. She didn’t have this habit before. With me he comments on the athletics news, he is still very passionate about his sport. Even though he clearly told me that will never run again. He is 36 years old, his career is over. He realizes that he has made mistakes and destroyed many lives, including his own. All finished. In prison he studied business administration and real estate. Once out, he’ll take care of property and houses. Now he cleans the toilets of the facility, that’s his job“.

“Freedom? There is a lot of politics behind these decisions”

“Blade Runner“, as the champion is nicknamed, today could get out of jail. “He has served more than half of his sentence. But it depends on various factors – explained Peet Van Zyl -. An essential condition was that he met Reeva Steenkamp’s parents. I did so in June: he only saw his father, his mother did not wanted. There is a lot of politics behind these decisions. And strong opposition from feminist groups“.

“He longs for Italy”

Pistorius dreams of Italy. “He speaks above all of Italy, where he has always felt comfortable. He wants to go back, other places don’t interest him. But if he too gets probation, I don’t know if they’ll give him his passport back. He says he wants Italy, it’s the first country he wants to see again. He was very fond of Gemona, in Friuli, our training base.”