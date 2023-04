A new detail emerges of the important agreement reached yesterday between the NBA and NBPA on the new collective agreement until 2030: ESPN reports how the parties have agreed on the removal of the rule which limited each team to having a maximum of two “designated super-max” players. The move is described as very important, immediately, for the Cleveland Cavaliers who are close to renewing Evan Mobley with already Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland at maximum salary.