from Michela Proietti

Inauguration at Palazzo Bernasconi. It will only be possible to access if you are a member. After the first opening of a club in New York, the family of Venetian restaurateurs decided to replicate the format in Milan, opening the doors of a private club

The usual, thanks. Which could be a Bellini – invented in 1948 by Giuseppe Cipriani, head bartender at Harry’s Bar in Venice -, the beef carpaccio loved by Hemingway or a spring risotto, made with all the possible vegetables from the lagoon gardens and chicken broth. The usual now Cipriani lovers will be able to order it also in Milanwithout even passing through Venice – where everything was born thanks to the formidable intuition of Arrigo Cipriani -, or traveling around the world, from New York to Miami and Dubai, where the restaurant brand has established itself thanks to that taste of home sought after by globetrotter customers. Casa Cipriani, which opens today with a soft opening at Palazzo Bernasconi, in via Palestro 24 and former headquarters of the Campagna tailoring

, will bring the whole Cipriani world to the city, but with a few more ingredients. After the first opening of a Cipriani House in New York, the family of Venetian entrepreneurs decided to replicate the format in Milan, opening the doors of a private club, where it will be possible to access only if members and after a series of interviews, aimed at create the best possible mix of customers. The idea is to make our guests feel at home: it will not be a place designed in a business key but marked by feeling good, to devote moments of relaxation in the city, explains Giuseppe Cipriani, son of Arrigo and father of Maggio, who has taken care of the opening of the New York club, which today has over 3,000 members. See also 360-degree view of the Xicui area! "Pokémon Legend of Arceus" released a pre-warming video of the surrounding scene | T Kebang

Casa Cipriani, which will be officially open from 1st Octobertoday it is revealed for the first time to the 600 subscribers, which we aim to double, always having as a priority that of an eclectic community of people with the same interests, but not approved, without crushing ourselves too much on fashion or finance, explains Giulia Pittini, fourth generation of the Cipriani family, which speaks of a heterogeneous clientele also by age, thanks to junior cards starting at 2,000 euros a year and reaching the social-wellness version that reaches 6,000 euros a year.

Together with her sister Anna she will be a permanent presence of the twentieth-century building, distributed over 4 floors and completely redesigned by the architect Michele Bnan, who oversaw the part of Cipriani Restaurant with a panoramic terrace overlooking Parco Palestro, the Arrigo Bar open from 7 am to 11 pm, and the 15 rooms (including 3 suites), where guests can take advantage of a 24/7 concierge, dedicated butler, travel planning, transportation and events. A sumptuous palace, but declined in an intimate key, where the use of a mobile phone is not recommended, to fully enjoy the experience of Casa Cipriani. As Venetians we have too often seen people enjoy the beauties in a filtered way, almost a social pressure to use the mobile phone: for this reason we will be vigilant on smartphones, also to guarantee a certain confidentiality, explains Giulia Pittini, who tells how the staff are also been formed with special training to anticipate the wishes of the public. In addition to the restaurants and rooms, Casa Cipriani will make available a Spa designed by Studio Apostoli located on the -1 floorcomplete with a salt cave, cryotherapy and Bakel products, a Technogym gym with room yoga e pilates and on the top floor the famous Socialist club, designed by Carlos Almada according to the canons of a stately Cuban residence. An exciting arrival in the city first of all for Giuseppe Cipriani, who has always aimed at an Italian opening, but unfortunately until now always difficult to achieve due to personnel costs: now we aim to internationalize the Milanese square, thinking of also welcome foreigners who have chosen Milan to live. See also Pokemon Center 21 physical stores in Japan temporarily closed due to the epidemic

If you want to stay updated on news from Milan and Lombardy, subscribe to the Corriere Milano newsletter for free. It arrives every Saturday in your mailbox at 7am. That’s enough

click here.