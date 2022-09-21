Home Technology Pixel 7 Pro Tensor G2 performance exposure, the situation is terrible
Pixel 7 Pro Tensor G2 performance exposure, the situation is terrible

Pixel 7 Pro Tensor G2 performance exposure, the situation is terrible

The Google Tensor G2 processor manufactured by Samsung will be released at the Pixel event on October 6, 2022. Although this is a new generation of flagship processors customized by Google, the Geekbench score is only about 10% higher than the previous generation. “Squeeze toothpaste” upgrade.

It is understood that the performance of the processor is not good, and the performance is worrying. The second-generation Tensor not only can’t keep up with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, but it also falls short of the “Fire Dragon 888,” which is just the SoC launched last year.

Some netizens found the Pixel 7 Pro test results on Geekbench 5. According to the data, we can know that the single-core score on Geekbench is around 1100 points, while the multi-core score is around 3500 points. Compared with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, the Google Tensor G2 processor has a significant gap with the former, which can only be compared with the former. The Snapdragon 888 is a “handy melon”.

The Google Tensor G2 processor is manufactured using Samsung’s 4nm process and is expected to be mass-produced. This means that the Tensor G2 simply can’t compete with the Android flagship processor group in 2022, because the strength is completely incompetent.

On the Geekbench 5 leaderboard, the top scorer among Snapdragon 888-powered smartphones is the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro, scoring 1115 and 3581 points in both single-core and multi-core results. In comparison, the Tensor G2 is slightly behind the same processor and shows the difference between the two processor sets.

Competing processors are likely to feature Cortex-X3 cores in the coming months, and it’s puzzling that Google is sticking with the older generation Cortex-X1 on the Tensor G2. However, some netizens said that the raw performance of a smartphone is not everything. As Kuba Wojciechowski mentioned, despite getting lower scores in benchmark tests, some can improve the user experience.

In addition, the Pixel 7 Pro may only be tested with a lower frequency Tensor G2, and the real strength may still be hidden. When the official release, you can see the results of the final improvement.

