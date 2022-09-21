The Google Tensor G2 processor manufactured by Samsung will be released at the Pixel event on October 6, 2022. Although this is a new generation of flagship processors customized by Google, the Geekbench score is only about 10% higher than the previous generation. “Squeeze toothpaste” upgrade.

It is understood that the performance of the processor is not good, and the performance is worrying. The second-generation Tensor not only can’t keep up with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, but it also falls short of the “Fire Dragon 888,” which is just the SoC launched last year.

Some netizens found the Pixel 7 Pro test results on Geekbench 5. According to the data, we can know that the single-core score on Geekbench is around 1100 points, while the multi-core score is around 3500 points. Compared with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, the Google Tensor G2 processor has a significant gap with the former, which can only be compared with the former. The Snapdragon 888 is a “handy melon”.

The Google Tensor G2 processor is manufactured using Samsung’s 4nm process and is expected to be mass-produced. This means that the Tensor G2 simply can’t compete with the Android flagship processor group in 2022, because the strength is completely incompetent.

On the Geekbench 5 leaderboard, the top scorer among Snapdragon 888-powered smartphones is the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro, scoring 1115 and 3581 points in both single-core and multi-core results. In comparison, the Tensor G2 is slightly behind the same processor and shows the difference between the two processor sets.

Competing processors are likely to feature Cortex-X3 cores in the coming months, and it’s puzzling that Google is sticking with the older generation Cortex-X1 on the Tensor G2. However, some netizens said that the raw performance of a smartphone is not everything. As Kuba Wojciechowski mentioned, despite getting lower scores in benchmark tests, some can improve the user experience.

In addition, the Pixel 7 Pro may only be tested with a lower frequency Tensor G2, and the real strength may still be hidden. When the official release, you can see the results of the final improvement.