Sports

Nations League: Portugal training

On September 20, the Portuguese team players were in training. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Pedro Fiusa)

On the same day, the Portuguese national football team was training in Oeiras, Portugal, preparing for a UEFA Nations League group match against the Czech Republic on September 24.

On September 20, Portugal coach Santos (left) communicated with player Ke Ronaldo in training. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Pedro Fiusa)

On September 20, Portugal player Ronaldo was in training. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Pedro Fiusa)

On September 20, Portugal coach Santos (middle) led the team training. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Pedro Fiusa)

On September 20, Portuguese team player Ke Ronaldo (right) was in training. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Pedro Fiusa)

On September 20, Portugal player Cancelo (right) was in training. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Pedro Fiusa)

On September 20, the Portuguese team player Palinha (front center) was in training. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Pedro Fiusa)

