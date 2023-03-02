As one high school girl relates following a friend’s suicide:

“From the beginning it seemed that the attitude of the adults was centered on closing the matter as quickly as possible and it was only vaguely talked about. After a very short time, it was no longer even possible to mention the subject and we immediately returned to the small world of school and to making everything revolve around tests and grades. I kept wondering how they could think that after something like this I could actually believe that the most important thing in my life was a question, a note or a grade on my report card. From the beginning they kept repeating to us that neither they nor we were at fault, and that we should have gone ahead for the good of all, especially our school career. Honestly, it’s a behavior that confused me a lot, because I wondered how my companions and people in general managed to “function normally” after all that had happened”.

«Today’s support of young people requires a wider dimension of listening since they use social networks and talk about themselves even with images and messages: the screen makes it easier but at the same time it favors hiding and the simplification of experiences», he clarifies Paola Zucca, psychologist and psychotherapist of Dragonflies in the heart. «We believe that it is an ethical, educational and social duty for adults to talk about difficult events with children, to name their bereavements and losses, to be with them in pain and uncertainty, because we know that words and gestures make the difference, they facilitate sharing and allow the elaboration of experiences. When the pain is too great “to be thought about”, one can resort to an affective and emotional anesthesia: in order not to feel pain, one feels nothing».

How to ask for help

Dragonflies in the heart started in 2018 a specific method of support for mourning in the school environment. The goal was to define its own methodological approach and a protocol to be promoted among the Services offered, to support teachers and children, opening a dialogue on death while respecting the time needed to adapt to the loss. Whether it happens after an illness or due to violent causes, various “insiders” in the field, whether they are teachers, psychologists, social workers and educators, as well as facing and containing their own pain, find themselves interacting with children and families who have to go through a mourning. In particular, the death of a student or member of the school community can be a traumatic event for both staff and pupils.

