It takes the name of Giornata del Ciclamino and, like every year, falls on the last Sunday of September, when the GILS (Italian Group for the Fight against Scleroderma) takes to the streets with the aim of networking and raising awareness.

The last Sunday of the current month (September 25) returns the National Cyclamen Day, which has long since become extremely important to inform and train, but also to promote research on Systemic Sclerosis.

Also called scleroderma (literally, hard skin), it is one disease of the connective tissue. Systemic Sclerosis is a rare and very serious chronic disease, the most frequent symptoms of which are Raynaud’s phenomenon, polyarthralgia, dysphagia, heartburn, swelling and finally skin fibrosis and retraction of the fingers. The disease affects the vascular system, skin and internal organs and especially due to the involvement of the lungs, heart and kidneys often leads to death of patients.

There is still a lot to understand about the disease and about the specific treatment and in general about sclerosis a lot is talked about and little is known. Reason why the GILS for 30 years now it has been committed to informing as many people as possible, also raising awareness of the importance of screening since it is much more likely to defeat the disease in the bud, and therefore with one early diagnosis.

The National Cyclamen Day it then became an opportunity to take to the streets and inform, spread awareness and encourage competent bodies and citizens to know and recognize the disease.

The National Cyclamen Day it is not only important at the “ideal” level but also for real, practical, concrete actions. Thanks to the related initiatives it is really possible to do the difference and support research on scleroderma.

In fact, from the GILS guidelines are issued to anyone who wants to contribute:

From mid-September to late October, find the search cyclamen in the city closest to you. Your help will make a difference. Also, check early diagnosis where possible to prevent scleroderma damage and learn

to know the symptoms.

The scientific research it is obviously essential and it is possible contribute directly for to help thousands of people suffering from Systematic Sclerosisand, specifies the GILS: