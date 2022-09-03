Pope Francis received members of the Caxburgh College Alumni Association who had been on a pilgrimage to Rome over the past few days, wishing them a trip that would help renew the joy of witnessing for the Gospel.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis received members of the Kollegium Kalksburg alumni association at the Vatican on September 2, who are on a pilgrimage to Rome these days. “May these days bring you spiritual fruit, and may you be joyful witnesses of the Gospel in your environment,” the Pope said.

Located in Vienna, Austria, this college was founded by the Jesuits in the 19th century. The school was at the time the leading training centre in Austria, and is now at the forefront of promoting the values ​​of the Christian faith, following the teachings of St. Ignatius, promoting sports, whole-person education and international exchange. The school covers primary and secondary schools, and more than 70 alumni came to the pilgrimage this time.

The Pope spoke to these alumni about the sense of teamwork they had experienced at the school, and pointed out that this experience is still carried over in the gatherings of the Alumni Association. Therefore, a pilgrimage to Rome was a good opportunity to develop team awareness.

“Your pilgrimage to Yongcheng offers you an opportunity to renew your relationship,” said the Pope. “You look together at Peter and his successor, and here lies the heart of the universal unity of the Church.” Before the meeting concluded, The Pope blessed the alumni and their families of the Austrian school.

