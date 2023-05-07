A Ferrari Roma is very dirty, he washes it: look what happens (VIDEO)

A wonderful Ferrari Roma was in very bad condition, but an epic car wash made it shine again. Get ready for a blast before and after.

The NY washing specialists had the pleasure of getting their hands on some of the most beautiful cars in Ferrari’s current price list. Roma is a Gran Turismo, launched in November 2019, in an event attended by the President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella and that of Ferrari John Elkann. The car was made in the Ferrari style center under the guidance of Flavio Manzoni.

Roma recalls the retro style of some historic Ferraris, but also English coupés that have written indelible pages in the history of the automotive industry. The models from which the Roma draws its inspiration are the 250 GT berlinetta and the 250 GTL. The Modenese house has chosen not to focus on an acronym, but on a specific name, as had already happened with the Portofino and the California. Some stylistic elements, on the other hand, have been taken from iconic models such as the Monza SP, in terms of lights and also the rear area of ​​the car with a beautiful combination of ancient and modern.

The unmistakable style is linked to the power of a 3855 cm3 twin-turbo V8 engine, arranged longitudinally in a central front position, and capable of delivering 620 horsepower of pure fun. This is the perfect car for those who don’t want to give up on beauty classic of a modern coupé but with the usual sportiness that only a Ferrari can guarantee. The Italian house has chosen to focus on timeless elegance and on a design that meets the light muscles of the GT in a completely natural way.

The performance is worthy of a true champion, thanks also to the adoption of an 8-speed Formula 1 dual-clutch gearbox. The performances allow you to have great fun in the mixed strokes. The Roma accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds, while sprinting from 0 to 200 km/h in 9.3 seconds. The maximum top speed is 320 km/h and for the privileged few who can afford to purchase such a car, attention must be paid to the maintenance that a Ferrari requires.

Washing the Ferrari Rome

Such an exclusive car should always be treated with kid gloves, but in this case the owner seems to have forgotten that he has a Ferrari in his garage. Larry Kosilla of Ammo NYC, on the YouTube channel of the same name, welcomed the car into his workshop with great passion, starting to clean the bodywork. After removing layers of dust, he focused his attention on the cockpit. The car is a mix of extreme technology and high-quality classic interiors.

For a specialist like Larry Kosilla it was child’s play to make a Prancing Horse supercar shine again, as it has done on other occasions. The soaping of the bodywork and the recovery of those details which, only through experience and painstaking care can they be brought back to lifeallowed the owner of Ferrari Rome to find a smile again.

Simple actions can be complicated if you don’t have the right amount of patience or if you don’t use selected products. The before and after is spectacular. The car is very different from the one you will see in the first part of the movie. We put you back to watching the video pTo find out all the details of the New York specialist’s work.

