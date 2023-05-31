Home » A few weeks ago I cut myself with a box cutter, do I risk tetanus?
Health

A few weeks ago I cut myself with a box cutter, do I risk tetanus?

by admin
A few weeks ago I cut myself with a box cutter, do I risk tetanus?

“A few weeks ago I cut myself with the box cutter. I didn’t rinse the wound, I just made sure to cover it with a plaster. My tetanus vaccination expired in 2021. In recent weeks I have experienced short-lived muscle spasms and a slight contracture in the neck. A few days ago I had the anti-tetanus vaccine, but today I feel scattered muscle pains (arms, legs). I took it too lightly, what do you advise me to do?”

Dear reader,

Il tetanus begins to present itself clearly with spasms and muscle contractures: clearly, if this symptomatology persists, it is necessary to be seen in hospital. In general, a small wound, especially one that is small and clean, is usually associated with a very low risk of tetanus. Among other things, the fact that the vaccination expired in 2021, therefore on a not distant date, makes the diagnosis of tetanus unlikely.

Send your questions to [email protected]

I hurt myself with a rusty nail, do I have to get the tetanus vaccination?

* Marco Falcone is SIMIT Secretary, infectious disease specialist at the Clinic of Infectious Diseases, Pisan Hospital, Department of Clinical and Experimental Medicine, University of Pisa

See also  Stefanos Tsitsipas relaxes by visiting the "Futura" exhibition hosted by Sport and Health in the Casa delle Armi. “This year here is even more beautiful”

You may also like

The robot Dash accompanies visually impaired children in...

Quit smoking: These tips can help > –...

increase in number of severe cases among newborns....

Become muscular immediately: things to do and mistakes...

Outstanding 12-month results from SELUTION SFA study presented...

Seville-Rome live LIVE at 21: Celik is on...

Shingles vaccination reduces the risk of dementia drastically...

Gym evades taxes and pays the Asl Salerno...

It is better not to eat these foods...

Flood in Emilia-Romagna, the analysis of the waters...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy