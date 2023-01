Date X is January 26, 2023, when the collection of signatures for the initiative officially starts in Italy, on the European Union website, which aims to create a tobacco-free environment and the first tobacco-free generation by 2030. The petition, coordinated in Italy by the Mario Negri Institute of Milan in collaboration with the Italian Tobacconist Society (SITAB), is part of the wider European initiative promoted by the Spanish NGO Nofumadores.