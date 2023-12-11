A great synergy to give new life to the Campo dei Fiori rock gym

The Keepers of the Rock: Restoration of Campo dei Fiori climbing gym

On Monday evening, an event named “The Keepers of the Rock” was organized to showcase the enhancement interventions that were implemented to restore the Campo dei Fiori climbing gym. The event was held in honor of “International Mountain Day” and was hosted at Sala Campiotti of the Varese Chamber of Commerce.

The restoration of the climbing gym was made possible by a program agreement promoted and financed by Lombardy Region and CAI Lombardia with the contribution of Cariplo Foundation. The intervention was supervised and carried out by Campo dei Fiori Park, with support from the Chamber of Commerce and the Municipality of Varese, as well as technical expertise from the Lombardy Alpine Guides College and the CAI Section of Varese.

The evening was moderated by Luca Calvi and featured a film by Marco Tessaro, which introduced the interventions that made it possible to renovate the Campo dei Fiori rock gym. President of Cai Varese, Antonella Ossola, expressed the significance of the event and emphasized the importance of the area as a meeting point for mountaineers and aspirants, reflecting on the metaphor of life that mountaineering represents.

Vice-president of Cai Varese, Eligio Trombetta, provided details on the two key areas of intervention, including the rehabilitation of access roads and climbing routes at the gym. Mayor of Varese, Davide Galimberti, highlighted the city’s growing role in the sporting panorama and its commitment to promoting various disciplines, including mountaineering.

The restoration project was also praised by the undersecretary of the Lombardy Region, Lara Magoni, who recognized the strategic importance of investing in climbing, particularly as it became an Olympic discipline in Tokyo 2020. President of the Chamber of Commerce, Mauro Vitiello, expressed the chamber’s support for the project and its commitment to promoting climbing activities in the region.

President of the Lombardy Region, Attilio Fontana, emphasized the region’s dedication to funding the restoration of the climbing gym and highlighted the importance of mountains and climbing in the region’s tourism and economic development.

The technical details of the restoration works were also presented by various experts, including engineer and mountaineer Matteo Malnati, geologist Alessandro Uggeri, Alpine Guide Davide Broggi, and historical expert Mario Bramati.

The event served as a celebration of the successful restoration of the Campo dei Fiori climbing gym and highlighted the collaborative efforts of various institutions and organizations to support mountaineering and outdoor activities in the region.

