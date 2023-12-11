Foreign media tried on the Apple Watch FineWoven strap and found two major problems, making it unworthy of purchase – ezone.hk – Technology Focus – Digital

New Apple FineWoven iPhone Protective Case and Watch Strap Gets Honest Review

Apple has introduced a new line of FineWoven iPhone protective cases and Apple Watch straps this year, replacing the long-standing leather versions. While the sleek and sophisticated look of the FineWoven accessories may catch the eye of many users, a recent in-depth review by a foreign media outlet offers some insights worth considering.

The reviewer tried out the gray-brown magnetic strap for the Apple Watch, which was purchased at their own expense. Despite the elegant appearance and comfortable wear, the reviewer noted two significant drawbacks. Firstly, concerns were raised about the strap’s susceptibility to stains and scratches, similar to the previously purchased FineWoven protective case. Additionally, the magnetic force of the strap was found to be weak, leading to frequent adjustments.

As a result of these issues, the reviewer concluded that for the price of HK$749, it may be more worthwhile to invest in a higher-quality watch strap, such as a woven style or an old leather strap, rather than opting for the FineWoven option. The final verdict suggests that while the FineWoven strap may visually appeal to some users, it falls short in terms of durability and functionality.

For more information and to watch product unboxing videos, click here.

Source: 9To5Mac

Share this: Facebook

X

