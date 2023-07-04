Fatal Accidents Continue to Plague Schievenin Valley: The Tragic History of Quero Vas

Fatal Accident Shocks Rock Climbing Community in Quero Vas

Quero Vas, a municipality in the Schievenin Valley, has once again been the site of a tragic accident involving rock climbers. While this is not the first time such accidents have occurred in the area, the most recent incident has left the world of rock climbers in shock.

The victims, Stefano Cattelan and an unknown individual, were well-known within the social media community for their shared passion for rock climbing. The news spread quickly through the “Rock Group” page, eliciting an outpouring of condolences and support from their friends and fellow enthusiasts.

The local authorities were also alerted to the incident, prompting a helicopter rescue operation. Unfortunately, it was later confirmed that both climbers had lost their lives. The mayor of Quero Vas, Bruno Zanolla, expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, highlighting the loss not only to their loved ones but also to the wider community that cherished their love for mountains and nature.

Despite the tragedy, experts note that significant efforts have been made to ensure safety in the area. The walls of the Schievenin Valley, comprising 25-30 sectors of varying difficulty levels, have become a reference point for climbers in the entire Veneto region and beyond.

Mayor Zanolla explains that the valley has become a focal point for climbing activities, with courses regularly held there. Safety precautions are constantly emphasized to climbers, especially given the inherent risks associated with the sport. Local enthusiasts have opened numerous routes in the area over the years, contributing to its reputation as one of the largest climbing walls in the region.

Stefano Fontana, a national climbing instructor and member of the Montebelluna section of the Cai (Italian Alpine Club), cautions climbers to exercise caution when navigating the Schievenin valley. Fontana, who has been familiar with the area for four decades, highlights the risks involved in self-belay climbing and suggests that human error or distraction may have been contributing factors in the recent accident.

Despite the occasional accidents, Fontana assures climbers that great strides have been made to ensure safety in the valley. The efforts of the Cai and private individuals, who regularly maintain the climbing walls, have resulted in a secure environment for climbers. Fontana emphasizes that incidents are usually attributed to human error rather than equipment failure.

Tragically, this is not the first time the Schievenin Valley has witnessed fatal accidents. In 2013, Renato Coppe, a councilor from Segusino, fell to his death from the Schievenin “gym.” In 2012, Ketriss Palazzani, a mountain rescue volunteer, died in a climbing wall accident while abseiling. The history of accidents in the area dates back even further, with a fatal incident occurring in 1999.

As the climbing community mourns the loss of these two individuals, it is a reminder of the inherent risks of the sport and the importance of prioritizing safety measures. The authorities and climbing organizations continue to work diligently to provide a safe environment for enthusiasts in the Schievenin Valley.

