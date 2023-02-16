Work has begun to expand the elementary school of Castelluccio, in the municipality of Capolona. Built in 2018, the building lacked a space for the practice of sport for some time. The administration has thus decided to build a structure, adjacent to the school, where children will finally be able to practice physical activity. The intervention provides for an investment of 150 thousand euros, a sum that comes from the municipal coffers and is co-financed by the Region.

“I am very happy to announce that the expansion works at the Castelluccio elementary school have begun – comments the mayor Mario Francesconi – this is another important intervention implemented by this administration. Our wish is that in September, at the beginning of the new school year, the children of Castelluccio will be able to use this new environment”.







