This Thursday, EPM, controller agent of the Public Services Company of Santa Marta -Essmar-, presented an improvement plan for the entity to get out of the crisis in which it is currently. The socialization of the project was carried out in the Hotel Zuana in San Marta.

At the press conference, the Superintendent of Residential Public Services, Dagoberto Quiroga Collazos, compared the Essmar with a critically ill patient and assured that The recovery of the company depends on the will of all the actors: Government, territory, company and community in general.

Essmar is a critically ill patient who may be in intensive care, but the diagnosis is favorable. If we all work together to save the Essmar, it is possible. There is a resource problem, salvation depends on resources, administration, efficiency and knowledge. If we put this together, he will soon be out of intensive care,” said Dagoberto Quiroga.

For his part, the manager in charge of Essmar, Hernán Andrés Ramírez, asserted that the company does not have a good aqueduct and sewerage plan. “He 59% of the networks are built in Gres and Asbestoswith ages over 40 years, causing the collapse of networks generating overflows”, reveals the diagnosis”.

Likewise, Ramírez indicated that the city has high levels of technical and commercial water losses. “In 2022, 59% of losses were registered, which represents more than 55 billion pesos that the company stops invoicing”.

