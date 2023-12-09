A house that is too humid undermines your health: the consequences are very serious

Living in an excessively humid house can have serious consequences for your health. The ideal temperature for a house is around 20° and the humidity level should not exceed 45%. Excessive humidity can lead to the growth of mold, stains on walls, and a damp smell in the house. It can also affect your health, causing asthma, respiratory system allergies, chronic bronchitis, allergic rhinitis, and conjunctivitis.

It is important to take steps to eliminate humidity in your home, such as allowing for proper air circulation, using a dehumidifier, and performing periodic maintenance on the walls to isolate them with the right materials. These actions can help prevent the negative health effects of living in a damp house.

As home ownership becomes more challenging for many people, it’s important to be aware of the potential pitfalls that a house can hide, including excessive humidity. Taking steps to address and prevent humidity in your home can help ensure a healthy living environment for you and your family.

