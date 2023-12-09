Home » A house that is too humid undermines your health: the consequences are very serious
Health

A house that is too humid undermines your health: the consequences are very serious

by admin
A house that is too humid undermines your health: the consequences are very serious

Living in an excessively humid house can have serious consequences for your health. The ideal temperature for a house is around 20° and the humidity level should not exceed 45%. Excessive humidity can lead to the growth of mold, stains on walls, and a damp smell in the house. It can also affect your health, causing asthma, respiratory system allergies, chronic bronchitis, allergic rhinitis, and conjunctivitis.

It is important to take steps to eliminate humidity in your home, such as allowing for proper air circulation, using a dehumidifier, and performing periodic maintenance on the walls to isolate them with the right materials. These actions can help prevent the negative health effects of living in a damp house.

As home ownership becomes more challenging for many people, it’s important to be aware of the potential pitfalls that a house can hide, including excessive humidity. Taking steps to address and prevent humidity in your home can help ensure a healthy living environment for you and your family.

See also  Public health, the exclusivity constraint for nurses has been abolished

You may also like

Lo Caputo’s point

Corona: Ministry of Health ordered new tranches of...

How to Activate Dopamine in a Healthy Way:...

Compensatory measure for the recognition of the chemist...

«Visited after a day of waiting»

National pharmaceutical strategy adopted

Christmas, ‘no hugs and kisses’ due to contagious...

Bronchial asthma | Respiratory disease

5 Ways to Include Your Kids in Your...

Covid and flu, when double contagion occurs: the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy