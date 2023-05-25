A new pandemic will arrive and it will be more deadly, let us be prepared

The words of the WHO director general, Tedros Ghebreyesus. to the World Health Assembly, meeting in session in Geneva until 30 May: “The end of COVID-19 as a global health emergency is not the end of COVID-19 as a threat to global health” and the risk remains “of a ‘other variant’

The World Health Organization (Oms) seems to have no doubts that there will be a new pandemic after Covid. “When it knocks, and it will, we must be ready to respond decisively, collectively and fairly.” The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) said Tedros Ghebreyesus.

“The end of COVID-19 as a global health emergency is not the end of COVID-19 as a global health threat,” he said in his speech to theWorld Health Assemblymeeting in session in Geneva until 30 May.

Pandemics are far from the only threat “humanity faces,” but Ghebreyesus assumed that “new pathogens and new pandemics” will come, so he urged world leaders to strategize against these challenges so that “the world will never again have to face the devastation of a pandemic like COVID-19″.

On the other hand, he stressed that the pandemic “has also come at a high cost to mental health. Many of our own employees, like many healthcare professionals around the world, have experienced severe stress and burnout, because the pandemic has presented unprecedented challenges,” the doctor added.

And yet the WHO has warned against the threat of another “emerging variant” of the Covid, which would cause “new waves of disease and deaths. The pandemic has led us off course, but it has shown us why the Sustainable Development Goals must remain our lodestar and why we must pursue them with the same urgency and determination with which we tackled the pandemic.”

The WHO director-general then urged member states to identify concrete ways to accelerate the pace of progress on the ‘Triple Billion’ goals and the health-related Sustainable Development Goals and to support theincrease in contributions, as well as plans for an investment round in 2024. “As we celebrate WHO’s 75th anniversary, let’s pledge to do even more together to promote health,” he added.