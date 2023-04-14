“It is an equipment of last generation – comments Dr. Vella, who counts, in his case history, the execution of hundreds of minimally invasive surgical procedures – extremely sophisticated and avant-garde, usable in daily practice both in traditional surgery and in urgency/emergency. Through this instrumentation it will be possible further implement the quality of minimally invasive surgery in the pediatric age”. With the “4k Column” it is possible to surgically treat many pathologies, both congenital and acquired. This is true both in very young children (even in the neonatal period) and in early and middle childhood, up to adolescence.

“We try to give pediatric patients special attention all round –

explains Dr. Monica Calamai, Director General of the Ferrara Healthcare Companies – The acquisition and use of cutting-edge equipment, which can guarantee high-level performance in health treatments, falls within this perspective. The advantages of video surgery with 4K Column are important both in relation to the high technical possibilities and comfort for the patient in terms of less pain, minimal scarring, faster post-operative recovery and reduced hospitalization times. There is also attention to hospitality, thanks to the collaboration with voluntary associations, in order to lighten as much as possible the stay in the wards of small patients and give support to families”.

The activity of video surgery, after the arrival of dr. Vella – member of the national and international scientific societies of video surgery – IPEG, International Pediatric Endosurgery Group; SPECIES, European Society of Paediatric Endoscopic Surgeons; SIVI, Italian Society of Child Videosurgery – in June 2020, was significantly implemented and the application was extended to all surgical procedures in which a minimally invasive approach is foreseen. The availability of dedicated surgical instruments – even miniaturized – and the high competence are guaranteeing the possibility of performing both routine operations (such as appendectomy) and more complex procedures including the treatment of the main malformations of the urinary, digestive and thoracic tracts as well as the removal of solid tumors.

The new video surgery equipment, in addition to guaranteeing a very high 4K video resolutionallows you to use the fluorescent technology which adds a very high precision in the identification and definition of the anatomical structures. A few hours after the arrival of the Spine, it was immediately used successfully on two small patients (1 month old and 1 year old) to perform complex procedures.

With the arrival of this equipment, Pediatric Surgery will be able to continue its activity with a technological adaptation equal to the main national and international realities with standards of excellence in the field.