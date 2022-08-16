Sometimes people close to us may be going through a moment of depression, but there are little ways we can help.

Many people suffer from depression chronic or have difficult times in their life, and talking about them openly can be very difficult. According to The Sun, a psychologist explained that many depressed people may deny that they have a problem.

Furthermore, depression has an impact not only on the subject, but also on those close to him. The Dott. Robert Welss stated that some people might really do not realize to have changed their behavior. Who is aware of it, could invent excuses or to divert the discussion, to avoid confronting why everything has become more difficult.

“Usually they blame other people, in particular to those closest to them, for their malaise, ”the psychologist told ‘Psychology Today’. This can make it difficult to help those in pain, but there are however ways to intervene. To do this, you need to understand how depression and its symptoms work.

These include:

Negative vision of the future

Losing interest in your hobbies / passions

Isolation

Irregular sleep cycle

Irregular eating habits

Feeling guilty / ashamed

Talk about death or suicide

Sudden episodes of anger

Blaming others for personal situations

Feeling in a cage

Various pains

Mood swings

Drinking alcohol more often or using drugs

Feeling a burden

Dr. Welss added: “If you see one or more of these alarm bells regularly, you have to start a discussion about depression. If you don’t feel ready to face the conversation alone, talk to friends and family to help. ”

Furthermore talking to a psychologist can be a great help. It is important to take care of your mental health and there are some small things that can help make you feel better.

Doing activities that give you purpose

These can include learn something newaccept a challenge or help someone.

Spend time with people who make you feel good

It is important to find time for meet up with friends regularly or even re-establish relationships lost perhaps during the lockdown.

Talk to people you trust in difficult times

Confiding in someone about something that worries you can help your mental health a lot; it is not to be seen as a sign of emotional weakness, because hearing a second perspective can help you see your situation in a different light.

Increase physical activity

L’physical activity It is not only good for your physical health, but also increases your self-esteem and changes your mood in a positive way.

Support others in difficult times

Research suggests that help a friend generates positive emotions in ourselves and gives us a sense of belonging, of having a purpose and increases the perception of ourselves as useful.

Talk to a professional when you need it

We all go through periods when our mood is not the best, but if these emotions begin to interfere with your life it could be a sign that it is the right time to get help from an expert.