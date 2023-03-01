We can use many spices in the kitchen but there’s one in particular that’s full of benefits.. What will it be?

In the kitchen we can use many foods for therapeutic purposes. In fact we often don’t know that we eat foods that are really so good for our health. Many times we limit ourselves to thinking that only fruit or vegetables are rich in benefits. Actually they are not the only ones. The spices they represent a great potential for our health. For this reason, today we will talk about a spice that has become very popular in recent times: the curcuma.

The main nutritional values ​​of turmeric

Turmeric has, in 100 grams, about 300 or a little more kcal. The rest of its nutritional values ​​are:

13 g of water;

10 g in protein;

3.20 g of fat;

67 g of carbohydrates;

22g of fiber.

Are present many vitamins. In particular, the presence of vitamin E stands out but also of vitamin C, B6 and K. We also find various minerals such as potassium, sodium, iron and zinc.

Turmeric and vitamin E correlation

We have just said that among the many vitamins present in this food, vitamin E is the main one. This already explains a lot about the benefits of turmeric. In fact, vitamin E plays a fundamental role in our body. Its main function is to be a powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant. It is also indicated to protect the eyesight but also the bones.

A spice that we have in the kitchen can be very useful for health

With the properties of vitamin E we have therefore seen some beneficial properties that turmeric has on human health. Just why it has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, would be capable of slowing down the appearance of some forms of disease, including tumors. Precisely for this reason, studies on this food have grown more and more in recent times, making it possible to understand all the potential it presents.

Other benefits

The recommended doses are about 5 grams per day. Obviously then the doses can change from subject to subject. It is always better to ask and ask someone specialized for the personal dose. In addition to the benefits we have named, turmeric can also:

lower bad cholesterol levels raising good cholesterol;

help to lose weight therefore indicated in diets aimed at weight loss;

reduce the burning of stomach;

improve the health conditions of patients with Alzheimer’s;

promote healing.

Turmeric is a spice that we have in the kitchen, so it is very available and we can take advantage of these benefits.

Turmeric and diabetes

Among the various studies that have been done, the correlation between turmeric and diabetes has also been studied. That’s why it would seem to be perfect for checking blood sugar levels in patients with diabetes. In fact, turmeric would reduce insulin resistance. Diabetics could therefore introduce this spice into their diet with ease. Turmeric can be used both as a food coloring but also as an ingredient itself. Different baked goods such as pizza or bread can be made.