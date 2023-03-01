Italy is “certainly in favor of the electrification of light vehicles”, but “we do not believe that it should represent the only path to achieve zero emissions”. In a statement sent to the Representatives of the 27 in Europe, our country takes a clear position on the stop to internal combustion engines from 2035. «Not providing any incentive for the use of renewable fuels – essentially says Italy -, the regulation is not in line with the principle of technological neutrality. Therefore, we cannot support it,”

The Italian declaration recalls some priority conditions that must be ensured to allow the achievement of a 100% emission reduction target, including: the development of a value chain of electric motors and batteries in the Union; a sustainable and diversified supply of the necessary raw materials; adequate charging and refueling infrastructure; an improvement of the electricity network, so that it can cope with the increase in demand. Not only that: an adaptation of the entire automotive sector is needed, also through the provision of the necessary skills; the market acceptance of new vehicles, which should be available at an affordable price, especially for the most vulnerable families and consumers.

The declaration also underlines that, up to now, the approach chosen by the Union for the automotive sector has been predominantly regulatory. A series of initiatives is therefore listed which, from the Italian point of view, should be adopted by the European Commission: support with all available means, legislative and financial, the transition of the automotive sector, in particular of SMEs; timely and comprehensively monitor and report on progress towards zero-emission road mobility, considering all factors contributing to a cost-effective and just transition, including an assessment of possible funding gaps. Finally, it is necessary to guarantee, on the basis of this monitoring, a rigorous and credible revision of the objectives in 2026; follow up on the provision which provides for the registration after 2035 of vehicles powered exclusively with fuels with zero CO2 emissions; submit a proposal to include mechanisms for accounting for the benefits of renewable fuels in terms of reducing CO2 emissions in the Regulation.