Abbott received the Prix Galien Italia 2022 for the next generation FreeStyle Libre 3 continuous glucose monitoring system. This system with the smallest sensor features the latest and most innovative sensor technology and is specifically designed with people with diabetes in mind. with more complex management needs. The Prix Galien is considered the “Nobel Prize” for innovation in biopharmaceutical research and recognizes excellence in medical and scientific research and innovation.

“Winning the Prix Galien Italia is an important recognition of our commitment to designing accurate and accessible technology, which is truly changing the lives of millions of people with diabetes” he says. Luigi Russo, General Manager of Abbott Diabetes Care Italy. “This recognition motivates us even more to continue to innovate and offer more personalized and precise treatments, create a shared communication channel between people with diabetes and the doctor and allow greater self-control of their health.”

According to the independent scientific board that awarded the award: “FreeStyle Libre 3 is an innovative continuous glucose monitoring system for adults and children with diabetes mellitus which, due to its technological characteristics, can have a potentially very significant social impact, considering the relevance of the reference population and the complexity of managing this pathology. The system has a greater measurement accuracy than other similar systems, does not require calibration and guarantees maximum discretion in monitoring, thus making patients more active towards their pathology, a fundamental premise for improving health outcomes. “

A growing body of evidence has demonstrated the effectiveness of the FreeStyle Libre system in reducing acute diabetes-related events and hospitalizations in people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes on multi-injection insulin therapy. In addition, a recent study just published in the Journal of Diabetes Technology & Therapeutics showed that the FreeStyle Libre system can help reduce severe diabetes complications even in people with type 2 diabetes on once-daily insulin therapy (basal insulin), with a 67% reduction in hospitalizations, 75% in hospitalizations for diabetic ketoacidosis and 44% in hospitalizations for severe hypoglycemia.

FreeStyle Libre 3

FreeStyle Libre 3 is the latest addition to the FreeStyle Libre portfolio. With the launch of Freestyle Libre 3 this summer in Italy, Abbott has expanded the range of solutions available for sensor glucose monitoring in people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. FreeStyle Libre 3 is especially designed for those with needs diabetes management systems that require a real-time CGM device, such as people with type 1 diabetes.

FreeStyle Libre 3 technology provides continuous glucose readings, automatically sent minute-by-minute via Bluetooth to smartphones, thanks to the small, slim and discreet sensor (thinner than two stacked 5-cent coins). The sensor is simple to apply to the back of the arm, for up to 14 days, thanks to a dedicated applicator, eliminating the need for painful finger pricks. Additionally, FreeStyle Libre 3 is a continuous glucose monitoring system with a clinical accuracy level (MARD) of less than 8%.

In addition to the sensor, the system includes the FreeStyle Libre 3.3 app designed to allow users to receive and view glucose data, glucose history and trend arrows in real time. Users can also set optional alarms and notifications that warn when set glucose levels are exceeded. The app integrates with the FreeStyle Libre digital ecosystem, such as LibreView[v] and LibreLinkUp, which allows users to share glucose data with their doctor and caregivers.