“White Noise”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on October 19th news, according to foreign media reports, Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story” “Frances Ha”) director of Netflix’s new film “White Noise” released a poster, November It will be released in limited theaters in North America on the 25th and will be launched on December 30th.

Starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Judy Turner-Smith, Don Cheadle, Rafe Cassidy, Sam & Mae Nivola. The film served as the opening film of the Venice and New York Film Festivals and received good reviews.

Adapted from the novel of the same name by Don DeLillo, it tells the story of Jack, a professor at a liberal arts college in the middle of the United States who became famous for his Hitler studies courses, and his fourth wife, Babette, and their children trying to live through the usual routines of family life. Difficulty. When a “toxic air event” disrupts their lives, they are forced to face the threat of death and the ordeal together.

(Meng Qing)

(Editor in charge: Camus)