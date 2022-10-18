Home Entertainment “White Noise” releases posters with huge existential anxiety and crisis coming | White Noise_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
Entertainment

“White Noise” releases posters with huge existential anxiety and crisis coming | White Noise_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

by admin
“White Noise” releases posters with huge existential anxiety and crisis coming | White Noise_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
“White Noise”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on October 19th news, according to foreign media reports, Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story” “Frances Ha”) director of Netflix’s new film “White Noise” released a poster, November It will be released in limited theaters in North America on the 25th and will be launched on December 30th.

Starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Judy Turner-Smith, Don Cheadle, Rafe Cassidy, Sam & Mae Nivola. The film served as the opening film of the Venice and New York Film Festivals and received good reviews.

Adapted from the novel of the same name by Don DeLillo, it tells the story of Jack, a professor at a liberal arts college in the middle of the United States who became famous for his Hitler studies courses, and his fourth wife, Babette, and their children trying to live through the usual routines of family life. Difficulty. When a “toxic air event” disrupts their lives, they are forced to face the threat of death and the ordeal together.

(Meng Qing)

(Editor in charge: Camus)

See also  Nissan alarm, chips are missing, Ariya's electric launch is postponed

You may also like

“Dragon Family” Releases New Poster Power Struggle Fiercely...

“Fleishman is in trouble” starring Jason Eisenberg |...

Twelve constellations daily fortune prediction October 19, 2022_Work_Advice_People

Zhao Yazhi’s super-freezing age near 70 years old...

Lee Seung Gi starred in legal light comedy,...

Security of Casino Sites

λ 1976 ꣺SSL 4K B ͨ

Age does not affect beauty!Chen Huilin’s 50-year-old birthday...

Kanye West to acquire free speech social media...

The sequel to the disaster film “Tornado” will...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy