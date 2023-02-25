Bologna, 24 February 2023 – Young, smiling, lover of the land where she was born and where he had always lived. This, and much more, it was Ilaria Quadri, the twenty-nine year old from Monte San Pietro declared dead yesterday at the Major after being involved in a traffic accident on Monday, 7 pm. Ilaria was in the car in via Ronca that evening and was on her way home. She was almost there, but her car went off the road and crashed into a tree. Help arrived immediately and transported her to the hospital where, until yesterday, she fought for her life, but never regained consciousness. The girl passed away in the afternoon, squeezed by the affection of the family who decided to donate her organs.

Who was Ilaria Quadri

Ilaria, born among the rolling hills of Valsamoggia, he had gone to school in Bologna, before the Salvemini high school of Casalecchio then the university. For some time, together with his mother, he had been managing ‘La Teggia’, a farmhouse not far away from where the accident occurred. Ilaria devoted much of her time with passion and dedication to this structure, this bucolic space, which is located on land owned by the family (her grandparents are historic farmers in the area). To tell it, with emotion, is Monica Cinti, the mayor of Monte San Pietro: “The passion that Ilaria had for her land, for our land, exuded from how she did her job. She always tried to innovate the agritourism that she ran with her mother and I clearly remember how, after the lockdown, Ilaria thought of organizing picnics on their property. It was her way of giving a few hours of peace, always keeping a distance, to the people in the hills that she had always loved so much. A young woman who, out of passion, manages to extricate herself in a sector, such as that of hospitality made up of regulations and bureaucracy, is to be admired”.

the twenty-nine year old, then, as Cinti recalls, she was also very close to her family: “Every time there were i markets in the areas of the parishesin Ilaria he was always present, together with his grandparents, to sell some products of their lands. Even in that case he always tried to make them innovative. He was smiling, available, ingenious and passionate and I can only underline how immense this tragedy is, as well as primarily for the family, also for our entire community. We are losing a young woman who is in love with her life and her future”. The parish priest, Fr Joseph Salicini: “I remember Ilaria tenderly, her smile and her will to live. Although I didn’t meet her often, every time she saw me she always had a sweet smile for me and a few words of respect. We are truly saddened by the loss that has affected and now we must all be close to the family.” Ilaria’s funeral will be today, at 2.45 pm, in the parish of the hamlet of Monte San Giovanni.