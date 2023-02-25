According to Hong Kong media reports today, on the eve of the two sessions of the CCP, the Politburo meeting of the CCP Central Committee recently revealed two key messages, namely, the overall personnel situation has been determined and the CCP’s organizational reform plan, the latter has become a major focus of this year’s two sessions. Analysts pointed out that the institutional reform of Zhongnanhai reflects the insecurity of the CCP regime.

With the release of the list of “top leaders” and leading groups of various institutions, the CCP’s political arena will complete the transition and form a new lineup. According to the usual practice, the new Premier and Vice Premier of the State Council of the Communist Party of China will also make a collective appearance to meet with Chinese and foreign journalists.

The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China confirmed 2,977 deputies to the new National People’s Congress. According to the CCP’s official media Xinhua News Agency, like the 13th National People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China, deputies to the 14th National People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China are elected by 35 electoral units, but the total number is three fewer.

The National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference will be held on the 4th of next month. After a lapse of 30 years, the new CPPCC has added a new sector, adding the “environmental and resource sector”, with a total of 85 members. one more. The backgrounds of 85 people cover ecological environment, natural resources, geology, architecture, meteorology and other fields. More than 40% are officials with backgrounds in the above-mentioned fields, including Huang Runqiu, Minister of Ecology and Environment, and Zhang Jianhua, Director of the National Energy Administration. Another 20% came from energy and chemical companies, such as Dai Houliang, chairman of PetroChina, and Wang Dongjin, chairman of CNOOC.

According to a report by “Hong Kong 01” on February 24, on the eve of the two sessions of the CCP, the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee held a meeting on February 21 and revealed two key messages:

First, the two sessions have already decided on the personnel list. According to the past practice, the list of “suggested candidates” is almost the same as the final list. At that time, the two sessions will only conduct a procedural voting.

Second, the institutional reform plan will be a major focus of this year’s two sessions. After deliberation at the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, the final reform plan is expected to be officially announced after the two sessions.

Regarding the first point, the key personnel that public opinion pays attention to is: who will serve as the vice president of the country? How does the deputy prime minister divide the work? Who will be in charge of Hong Kong and Macau affairs at the Standing Committee level? Will Xia Baolong continue to serve as director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office? Will the new director of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the Communist Party of China, Song Tao, also serve as the vice chairman of the CPPCC National Committee? The whereabouts of Hu Chunhua, who failed to enter the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Regarding the second point, the first reaction of public opinion is generally: How will the CCP’s state institutions be reformed after the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China?

In a nutshell, this institutional reform should be different from the institutional reform in 2018. In addition, in this reform plan, the Propaganda Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China will manage the news, publishing and film work in a unified manner, and the State Press and Publication Administration (National Copyright Administration) and the National Film Administration will be added to the outside; the State Administration of Radio and Television and the Central Radio and Television Administration will be established. China Central Television (China International Television Station), China Central People’s Broadcasting Station, and China Radio International were revoked. The original call sign was retained internally, and the unified call sign was “Voice of China” externally. Religious work, etc.

According to the “Sing Tao Daily” report, the State Administration of Radio and Television of the Communist Party of China may be merged into the Central Propaganda Department. The article also quoted sources as saying that the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security and the Ministry of Civil Affairs will be merged into one ministry. There will also be related reforms in the system.

The Epoch Times columnist Zhou Xiaohui wrote on February 23 that the Hong Kong Ming Pao revealed part of the reforms of the CCP’s institutions.

Zhou Xiaohui believes that although Xi Jinping has mastered the power of the CCP, the government and the military, he still lacks a sense of security. Because of the challenges, distrust and protests from within the party, the military and the people, the trend is intensifying. Especially during the three-year period of the CCP virus epidemic, the irrational policy changes, the death of a large number of people, and the difficult life of the people under the economic downturn have filled the society with many uncertainties.

Therefore, the CCP attaches great importance to regime security. In the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the word “security” was mentioned 50 times, and the word “struggle” appeared 17 times. Xi Jinping said that he must “dare to fight” when he was still worshiping Yan’an. In less than two months this year, the CCP military’s official media first published an article “Setting an Example for Implementing the Chairman’s Responsibility System of the Military Commission,” which rarely stated that “implementing the Chairman’s Responsibility System of the Military Commission is a major and serious political task, and it must be complied with as the highest political requirement. To maintain as the highest political discipline”, we must “firmly and consciously fight against all phenomena and behaviors that endanger the unity and unity of the party, damage the authority of the party central committee, and undermine the responsibility system of the chairman of the military commission, and resolutely resist the ‘non-party and non-politicalization of the military'” and ‘nationalization of the military’ and other erroneous political views”, the General Office of the Central Military Commission recently issued a study and education plan for the military commission chairman responsibility system for the entire army, aiming to increase the loyalty of the army.

Zhou Xiaohui said that for unstable factors, the military must take precautions, party and government agencies must take precautions, and civil society must also take precautions. However, Xi established an internal committee, disrupted the original institutions of the State Council, appointed cronies, and purposefully integrated institutions. It is only to weaken the opposition forces existing within the party and to further centralize power, but also to monitor and prevent challenges from the people in a targeted manner. On the one hand, it can be said that it demonstrates its absolute power, but on the other hand, it reflects its extreme lack of security.

