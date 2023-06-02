Accident in Lido di Spina: car-motorcycle, 37-year-old centaur dies

Ferrara, 2 June 2023 – A few hours from tragedy in the Adriaticwhere yesterday he lost his life Gabriella Dolcetti, our territory is forced to mourn another life. A new crash occurred today at 16.40 in Lido di Spina, between via Raffaello and Mantegna, practically in front of the nightlife venues. The motorcycle driven by a 37-year-old centaur ended up against a car driven by a 26-year-old girl. There was no escape for the motorcyclist despite the interventions of the doctors, while the girl, in shock after the impact, was taken to hospital with a low severity code. The emergency medical service, two ambulances and the carabinieri for the reliefs intervened on the spot. Since the beginning of the year, the number of deaths on our roads has tragically risen to eight.