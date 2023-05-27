Accident on the Gran Sasso, two hikers dead – breaking latest news

There are two victims in an accident involving a group of climbers on the Corno Piccolo, in the Gran Sasso massif. Rescue teams recovered the bodies to transport them to the base camp of Prati di Tivo, on the Teramo side of the mountain. The accident occurred on the north face of Corno Piccoloin the Sivitilli canal, above the Prati di Tivo.

One of the two victims is Raffaello Toro, 44, a mountain guide from breaking latest news. The Teramo carabinieri are proceeding with the identification of the other person, who was without documents.

The alarm was raised by two other climbers on another route. An air ambulance from the Abruzzo health service took off from breaking latest news with an air rescue technician from the Alpine Rescue and the ground teams from the Alpine Rescue stations of Teramo and L’Aquila on board.