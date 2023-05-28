Accidental shooting at the range, husband deputy minister injured – Health

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, MAY 28 – Carabinieri colonel Antonio Dibari, husband of Deputy Minister Vannia Gava, was seriously injured in an accident at the Aviano shooting range. The local media reported it, specifying that the incident took place yesterday at the Italian practical shooting school, former Sartori quarry, in San Martino di Campagna, where the officer was training.



Dibari was allegedly injured by an accidental shot that hit him in the right leg; aid, he was hospitalized in the intensive care unit at the Pordenone hospital. He underwent a long surgery.



Dibari is in service in Udine where he coordinates the Organization, Training, Information and Operations Office.



A file has been opened on the incident. (HANDLE).

