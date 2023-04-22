Accountant Antonio Novati stabbed to death in Massalengo, investigation carried out: a man arrested

Breakthrough in the murder investigation of Antonio Novatithe 74-year-old Milanese accountant found dead inside his car a Massalengo (Lodi) on the evening of Thursday 20 April. The carabinieri have stopped on charges of manslaughter a 60-year-old businessman.





Who is the man arrested for the murder of Antonio Novati

The arrest of the man held responsible for the murder of Antonio Novati came less than 48 hours after the discovery of the victim’s lifeless body. On Saturday 22 April, the carabinieri of the investigative unit of the provincial command of Lodi arrested a man accused of willful homicide.

As reported by the Corriere della Serait is a 60-year-old businessman of Lodi. From what emerged, the victim and the alleged killer knew each other for work reasons.

Maybe it can interest you Man found dead in a car in Massalengo: 75-year-old was lying in the back seat in a pool of blood

Several elements that quickly led the investigators to arrest the man: a imprint left on Novati’s car, le telephone conversations had with the 74-year-old and the images from cameras surveillance cameras in the area.





The motive

According to the investigations of the carabinieri, coordinated by the prosecutor of Lodi, the basis of the murder would be a farmhouse owned by the stopped businessman. According to reports The daythe farmhouse and the surrounding land were go to auction last February.

The auction procedures had been entrusted by the court of Lodi to the accounting firm of Novati. Victim and killer would have seen each other several times during the various phases of the auction.

The murder in the countryside of Massalengo, near Lodi





Having lost the farmhouse, the 60-year-old would have had to leave the house where he grew up. According to what was reconstructed, the accountant on Thursday had a appointment with the entrepreneur to inform him of the date of leaving the home.

The fight and the stab wounds

The two allegedly met in square of the farmhousethey would start talking and one would be born heated discussion. The quarrel would then degenerate and the two would come to blows, then the stab wounds: the 60-year-old allegedly hit the accountant several times with a knife, killing him.

The contractor then allegedly loaded the 74-year-old’s body into his car and drove to the bottom of one dirt road in Cascina Scappadina, where he would have abandoned the car with the victim’s body on board.



