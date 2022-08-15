Just a week ago, Activision showed off the Flofy Fury skin in Call of Duty: Pioneer, and many people flocked to admire the skin. The cute skin attracted a lot of attention, but it didn’t take long for that attention to return to Activision. It turns out that the design was almost certainly plagiarized, and illustrator SailLin also provided graphic evidence that he designed the skin two years ago and had no ties to Activision, nor was he credited for using it now in Call of Duty any compensation.

The resemblance is striking, and it’s no coincidence. Almost everything is copied, including clothing. The original is part of an anthropomorphic animal series about soldiers. Of course, Activision couldn’t do anything other than admit they just stole the design, and now they admit there was a bug and the skin has now been completely removed from the game and website. They also apologized and said they have a lot of respect for creativity and creativity, but there was a misstep here. They called what happened a “mistake” and claimed that, sadly, there was a mistake in the process. However, no compensation appears to have been paid to Sail Lin, at least it hasn’t been communicated publicly, but the design is now back in the hands of its rightful owner, which is probably the most important thing.