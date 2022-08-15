Home Health Activision has pulled the Flooby Fury skin – Call of Duty: Vanguard
Health

Activision has pulled the Flooby Fury skin – Call of Duty: Vanguard

by admin
Activision has pulled the Flooby Fury skin – Call of Duty: Vanguard

Just a week ago, Activision showed off the Flofy Fury skin in Call of Duty: Pioneer, and many people flocked to admire the skin. The cute skin attracted a lot of attention, but it didn’t take long for that attention to return to Activision. It turns out that the design was almost certainly plagiarized, and illustrator SailLin also provided graphic evidence that he designed the skin two years ago and had no ties to Activision, nor was he credited for using it now in Call of Duty any compensation.

The resemblance is striking, and it’s no coincidence. Almost everything is copied, including clothing. The original is part of an anthropomorphic animal series about soldiers. Of course, Activision couldn’t do anything other than admit they just stole the design, and now they admit there was a bug and the skin has now been completely removed from the game and website. They also apologized and said they have a lot of respect for creativity and creativity, but there was a misstep here. They called what happened a “mistake” and claimed that, sadly, there was a mistake in the process. However, no compensation appears to have been paid to Sail Lin, at least it hasn’t been communicated publicly, but the design is now back in the hands of its rightful owner, which is probably the most important thing.

See also  Happiness, a word to remember: even in the time of Covid

You may also like

Sony plans to integrate PlayStation Network in the...

“Bring it back immediately”, Conad: product withdrawn urgently

Hideo Kojima hints that the new game is...

Medicine access test: in Puglia 12 places for...

Your Android phone doesn’t need a third-party cleaning...

What is monkeypox: symptoms and how it is...

Haunted House Remastered Coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox...

Symptoms of dehydration | you can recognize it...

Google allows players to play Stadia shelf games...

One out of eight recovered patients has long...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy