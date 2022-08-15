Home Entertainment Nagano Meiyu will star in the movie “My Broken Mariko” released this fall jqknews
　　China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn On the 15th, according to Korean media sources, the current actor Nagano Miyu is determined to star in the movie “My Broken Mariko”, which will be directed by director Yuki Tanada and will be released this fall.

Mei Nagano

According to sources, the film is adapted from the manga of the same name by Pinku Waka. The heroine, Xiaozhu, learned about the death of her friend Mariko from the TV news. Mariko has been abused by her father since she was a student, and Xiaozhu decided to do something for Mariko. . In order to save Mariko’s soul, Kojo decides to take her ashes and start a special travel story.

This movie is also a movie in which Nagano Meiyu once again challenged the heroine, so it has attracted much attention and anticipation. As a new generation of Japanese actors, Nagano Meiyu has always been a female artist that the public likes very much, and her film and television dramas are also highly praised. It is also worth paying attention to what kind of performance she will have when she returns to the big screen this time.

In addition, the film has now completed filming and will be released this fall.

