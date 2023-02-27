Home Health Acupuncture also works against obesity
Acupuncture also works against obesity

For those who fight against overweight and obesity, traditional Chinese medicine can be of help: recent studies confirm that above all acupuncture acts on the mechanisms underlying food imbalances, from insulin resistance to nervous hunger. A chapter of the essay is dedicated to the theme Practical manual of acupuncture – Traditional Chinese Medicine for everyone Of Gabriele Piurijust published by Edizioni Lswr.

