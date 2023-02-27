10
For those who fight against overweight and obesity, traditional Chinese medicine can be of help: recent studies confirm that above all acupuncture acts on the mechanisms underlying food imbalances, from insulin resistance to nervous hunger. A chapter of the essay is dedicated to the theme Practical manual of acupuncture – Traditional Chinese Medicine for everyone Of Gabriele Piurijust published by Edizioni Lswr.
See also "The Ranch Story Olive Town and the Land of Hope" The fourth wave of expansion ticket "Red Earth Oasis" debuts today "STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town"