Adolescence: here’s how to best manage problems and changes

Adolescence is certainly one of the most complicated periods, which some find it difficult to manage, as parents who have children of this age are well aware. So it’s good to know what it feels like to be able to support the kids.

Growing up is never easy, but it leads to understanding first-hand how it is not easy to take on the difficulties that this can entail. Not by chance, one of the most difficult periods is precisely that of adolescence, that transition phase that goes from childhood to adulthood. Generally this is between the stage of puberty, i.e. the moment in which the first transformations of the body appear, and the one in which legal responsibility is acquired.

Accepting this phase may not be easy, above all because boys can feel disoriented when they experience these changes, as happens for example with the arrival of menstruation for females or the appearance of beards and voice changes in males. Sometimes this is accompanied by small blemishes such as acne or eating disorders, which can lead to being teased by peers.

Adolescence can be really difficult: how to handle them

Adolescence is certainly one of the most complex phases of lifealthough adults who have a child of this age tend to forget it. A young man lives a phase of constant contrasts, related to changes that occur naturally. In addition to those evident on the body, every experience, good or bad, appears amplified. It is no coincidence that when you face a problem you even think it is unsolvable and you don’t even accept external help, convinced that others are not able to understand.

Internal dualism also appears evident in another aspect: you are willing to be independent and demonstrate that you can go the extra mile to make your dreams come true, but at the same time your views tend to be similar to those of your peers for fear of being excluded.