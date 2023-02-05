Cats and dogs are known not to get along. We seem perfectly capable of recognizing a fight between these two species. However, even experienced cat owners can find it difficult to distinguish between rough play and scraps between cats. Some people may tell themselves that it doesn’t matter and the cats just do what they want. But knowing when to intervene is important for a cat’s well-being.

A recent article published on Scientific Reports studied how to distinguish cat-to-cat interactions, even when play turns into aggression. The study, which analyzed videos of socializing cats, found that owners can help their pets’ well-being by monitoring their cats and intervening when aggression begins. Another finding was that cats can have short-term disagreements, not unlike the way humans fight with their friends.

But to be a good peacemaker and stop a real conflict, you need to understand the evolutionary history of our pet cats’ social life and interpret their body language.

Cats are originally one solitary species. For the domestic cat, living with us can often mean living in close contact with other cats. A recent study found that just over one in two cats (55% of cats from 5,129 respondents who live mainly in the UK, but also other European countries, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the USA) live in a so-called ‘multi-family household’. cat”.

Domestic cats are more flexible of their ancestors. They evolved to become a semi-social species. But not all cats can tolerate to share their home with another cat, which it might stress them out.

The hereditary factors and early childhood circumstances will affect a cat’s ability to live with another cat. Often same-sex combinations find easier to share their living spacespecifically two females with family ties.

When cats live together, they may simply share the same home or bond. One sign that cats enjoy each other’s company is if they sleep together with their bodies and heads facing each other.

But cats may also appreciate a certain spot for their human’s warmth, sight, or companionship which might make them choose to lay close together. At the same time, they may show signs of being too close to be comfortable, such as they may be facing each other or a cat may stare down at each other. These cats are also less likely to play together.

The kittens frolic with each other and play with objects by themselves. The peak of social play it is between the ninth and fourteenth week of a kitten’s life. Kittens who live longer with their littermates they can become more experienced in the social skills involved in play. Play is critical to a kitten’s development. It is indispensable for the cats that they will be sharing territory with other cats later in life.

How do you recognize the real game, right, in kittens and cats? The actual game can be recognized by:

1) Balance and equality in the game (reciprocity), e.g. change of position during fight and chase.

2) An inclination for involved cats to move towards each other (their bodies will be directed towards each other most of the time) in relaxed and exaggerated ways.

3) Non they hiss, growl, or spit at each other.

4) Both cats’ ears are not pinned back.

5) When they raise their paws towards another cat, they keep their claws sheathed.

6) When they bite each other it can be part of the game, but it will be inhibited, so their teeth won’t actually gouge each other’s skin (or worse).

Cats are nuanced and complicated creatures, as is their game. They can also engage in play fights, a mixture of game and combat, which can be more difficult to recognize. This type of interaction can damage the social bond between cats.

Whenever you hear vocalizations such as growls or hisses, see dilated pupils, prolonged stares (with hard eyes or tense body), the use of claws and teeth (recognizable by the loose fur), you need to calmly divert the cats attention so as to stop the interaction. For example by making a soft sound or offering a toy a short distance away from the cats.

If you find small scabs — wound scabs can be just a speck — it’s a sign that the cats weren’t playing, but fighting.

Social play can be enriching for cats, but only if it’s balanced and enjoyable for all cats involved. If a cat becomes the object of play, for example by being chased when he doesn’t want to be chased, don’t laugh into thinking they are “just playing”. Instead, look for alternative ways to make all cats feel safe.

Creating hiding places and high places provides a place for a cat that doesn’t want to be chased to escape. Cats can play by themselves. But even in single-cat households, play is a great way for owners to strengthen their connection with your cat.

(Ineke van Herwijnen – Assistant Professor, Animals in Science and Society, Utrecht University -, su The Conversation del 03/02/2023)

